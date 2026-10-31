WATCH: Simhastha Kumbh Parva Begins In Nashik; President Droupadi Murmu Hoists Religious Flag At Ramkund | Sourced

Nashik: The Simhastha Kumbh Parva 2026-2028 was officially inaugurated on Saturday on the banks of the Godavari in Nashik, a land believed to have been sanctified by the touch of Lord Rama's feet. Amid the chanting of sacred mantras and cheers from devotees, President Droupadi Murmu performed the grand flag-hoisting ceremony (Dharmadhwajarohan) at Ramkund at the auspicious time of 12.02 pm.

With the hoisting of the Dharmadhwaja (religious flag) on Oct 31, the Kumbh Parva officially began. The grand spiritual festival will continue until July 24, 2028, with the first Amrut Snan (sacred nectar bath) scheduled for Aug 2, 2027.

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President Performs Religious Rituals

Upon her arrival on the banks of the Godavari in the morning, the President began the religious proceedings by performing Ganga Pujan (worship of the river) and Arghyadan (offering of oblations) at Ramkund. Accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns, she performed the ritualistic worship of the Dharmadhwaja before hoisting the flag at the designated auspicious time.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including both Deputy Chief Ministers, Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dada Bhuse, Divisional Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj and the heads, including sadhus and mahants, of the 13 akhadas (monastic orders). A large number of devotees were also present.

Kumbh Anthem, Commemorative Stamp To Be Unveiled

The main ceremony will feature conch shells blown by 251 performers. During the event, the official Guinness World Record certificate recognising the record set by 501 individuals blowing conch shells on Oct 25 will be presented on stage.

The President will also unveil the Kumbh Gaan (Kumbh Anthem), a commemorative postage stamp, a coffee table book and the official portal of the Kumbh Mela Authority.

One Lakh Devotees Expected For Evening Maha Aarti

The Ganga-Godavari Maha Aarti is scheduled to take place at Ramkund between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, with thousands of tribal community members expected to participate.

Around one lakh devotees are expected to gather along the banks of the Godavari for the ceremony. For security reasons, the administration has urged devotees to arrive and take their places before 4.30 pm.