Simhastha Kumbh Celebrations Begin Amid Vedic Chants & Conch Shells In Nashik; President Droupadi Murmu Present | Sourced

Nashik: The sacred banks of the Godavari, the chanting of Vedic mantras, the resounding echoes of conch shells and the gathering of saints and mahants marked a historic moment in Nashik on Saturday. At a grand ceremony at Ramtirtha, President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the saffron religious flag, formally heralding the beginning of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Against the backdrop of the Godavari and in the presence of saints, spiritual leaders and devotees, the flag soared into the sky, symbolising the commencement of one of India's most significant religious gatherings. The ceremony marked a milestone in Nashik's religious and cultural history, bringing the anticipation of the once-in-12-years spiritual festival to life.

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The waves of the Godavari seemed to resonate with sacred melodies, while the temple surroundings were filled with devotion and spirituality. The flag-hoisting ceremony performed by the President was not merely a religious ritual but a celebration of India's cultural heritage, the enduring traditions of saints and the faith of millions of devotees.

As the saffron flag fluttered in the air, the sound of conch shells reverberated across the surroundings, symbolically announcing the arrival of the Simhastha Kumbh festivities.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Textiles Minister Sanjay Savkare, Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher and MPs Rajabhau Waje, Bhaskar Bhagare and Dr Shobha Bachhav were among those present.

President Performs Religious Rituals

The religious rituals were performed with devotion, upholding the sanctity of India's ancient religious traditions and Vedic culture. The President first offered oblations into the sacred yajna fire. The flames of the yajna kund, accompanied by Vedic chants, created a spiritually charged atmosphere.

She subsequently performed the traditional worship of the Godavari and paid obeisance to the religious flag. Amid the chanting of sacred mantras by priests, she formally hoisted the flag. As the flag unfurled, conch shells resounded across Ramtirtha. Mantrapushpanjali was offered amid the sounds of traditional musical instruments.

The sequence of rituals, including the yajna, Godavari worship, flag worship and flag-hoisting ceremony, gave a traditional religious foundation to the commencement of the Simhastha celebrations. The flag fluttering on the banks of the Godavari appeared to extend a spiritual invitation to devotees from across India and abroad.

The ceremony at Ramtirtha brought together the legacy of the past, the faith of the present and the vision of the forthcoming Simhastha. On one side stood the sacred land of the Godavari, sanctified by centuries of saints' penance and spiritual traditions, while on the other was the modern infrastructure taking shape for the upcoming religious gathering. Connecting the two was the thread of devotion in the hearts of millions.

The Godavari will continue to flow, carrying with it the echoes of sacred chants, conch shells and the footsteps of saints. Devotees will once again arrive in this holy land with offerings of faith and devotion. However, the moment witnessed on Saturday will remain special in Nashik's collective memory. In the presence of the Godavari, it was not merely a religious flag that was hoisted. The anticipation of the Simhastha, cherished by devotees for 12 years, received a fresh spiritual awakening.

Significance Of The Simhastha Religious Flag

The Simhastha religious flag features several auspicious symbols associated with Shri Ganga-Godavari Dharma, each carrying a distinct spiritual significance.

The Amrit Kalash represents immortality, liberation and divine feminine energy. The Omkar symbol signifies positivity, the universe and omnipresence, while the sacred letter Shri represents victory and auspiciousness.

The 12 silk tassels on the flag symbolise social unity and collective strength, while one bell and three small bells represent sacred sound and the primordial cosmic resonance, or Brahmanad.

On the reverse side of the flag are auspicious symbols depicting the crocodile, the traditional vehicle of Goddess Godavari, along with the Sun and Moon.