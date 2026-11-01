Nashik: 6,233 Devotees Perform Godavari Aarti In President Murmu’s Presence, Set World Record |

Nashik: The banks of the Godavari witnessed a spectacular blend of faith, culture and social harmony as the Maha Goda Aarti was performed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, Oct 31, marking the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The President performed Godavari Pujan amid Vedic chants in the presence of saints and mahants, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Thousands of lamps illuminated the riverfront, making the occasion a memorable moment in Nashik's cultural and religious history.

Tribal Communities Participate in Collective Worship

The ceremony also highlighted social inclusiveness, with around 6,500 tribal participants from 650 villages across seven talukas of Nashik district taking part in the collective worship.

Their participation reflected the significant contribution of tribal communities to India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries highlighted the importance of preserving traditional values and promoting social harmony.

President Expresses Concern for Drought-Affected Farmers

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu expressed concern over drought-affected farmers and assured them that the Central and State governments would extend necessary assistance while safeguarding their dignity.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also prayed for an end to drought conditions in Maharashtra and wished prosperity and happiness for farmers.

The ceremony thus combined spiritual devotion with a message of compassion, environmental responsibility and concern for the farming community.

6,233 Devotees Set Guinness World Record

The Maha Goda Aarti set a Guinness World Record, with 6,233 devotees performing the aarti simultaneously at Ramteerth.

The achievement came after Nashik set another world record on Oct 25, when 517 conch players performed a simultaneous Shankhnaad at the same venue.

With two reported world records in seven days, Nashik has gained recognition for its religious and cultural celebrations ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Ramteerth Goda Aarti Committee Organises Event

The event was organised by the Ramteerth Goda Aarti Committee under the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, with extensive planning and public participation.

The synchronised prayers, thousands of illuminated lamps and enthusiastic participation of devotees transformed the Godavari riverfront into a magnificent spectacle.

The two record-setting events showcased Nashik's spiritual heritage, cultural identity and collective strength.