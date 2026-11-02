Nashik: District Court Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launch Security Checks | AI

Nashik: A bomb threat targeting the Nashik District and Sessions Court has prompted a security alert, causing concern among those present on the court premises. Police have launched precautionary checks and intensified security arrangements following the threat.

After receiving information about the threat, police immediately stepped up security measures and began inspecting the premises.

The checks are aimed at ensuring the safety of judges, advocates, court staff and visitors. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is reportedly involved in inspecting the premises for any possible threat.

Similar Threats Reported in Other Districts

Similar bomb threats have reportedly been received by district courts in several other parts of Maharashtra, including Satara, Thane, Beed, Hingoli and Solapur.

The reported threats have prompted heightened vigilance and security measures at judicial establishments across the state.

Police Investigate Source of Threat

Police are investigating the source of the threatening communication, the identity of the sender and the motive behind the threat.

Further details are awaited as security inspections and investigations continue.