Pune: Police Constable Arrested for Ramming Car Into Commissioner’s Bungalow Gate; Booked For Attempt To Murder | AI Representative

Pune: A 42-year-old police constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to forcibly enter the official bungalow of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar in Koregaon Park by ramming his car into the main gate on Tuesday evening, Nov 3.

The suspect, identified as Amol Vasantrao Bhise, is currently posted at Pune Police Headquarters. He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he arrived at the Commissioner's bungalow. When security personnel stationed at the main gate stopped him from entering, he allegedly accelerated his car towards them and rammed it into the gate, damaging the structure.

According to police, the security personnel managed to move aside after noticing the speeding car and escaped injury. Following the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot and took Bhise into custody.

Based on a complaint lodged by the security personnel, Koregaon Park police registered a case against him for attempt to murder and other relevant offences. He was subsequently arrested.

Speaking about the incident, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said it took place on Tuesday evening. He added that Bhise's mental health was not stable and that his wife had also lodged a complaint against him.

Police officials said Bhise had married three times. In 2025, his wife filed a complaint against him, following which police registered a case and suspended him from service. However, his suspension was revoked in 2026, and he was reinstated and posted at Police Headquarters.

Preliminary information suggests that Bhise was unhappy with his current posting. He allegedly consumed alcohol before driving to the Commissioner's bungalow and attempting to enter the premises.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.