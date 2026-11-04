Pune Mayor Cancels Nov 5 Water Cut, Relief For Residents Amid Water Crisis

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | FIle Photo

Pune: In a major relief to Punekars amid the ongoing water crisis, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has ordered the cancellation of the scheduled water cut on Thursday, Nov 5, in view of the Diwali festival.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been directed to ensure regular water supply across the city, sparing residents an additional day of inconvenience during the festive celebrations.

The PMC had introduced a weekly water shutdown every Thursday from Oct 15 as part of its water conservation measures, citing concerns over declining water reserves in the dams supplying the city.

The move aimed to conserve available water stock and ensure adequate supply in the coming months.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over Pune's water availability. The Irrigation Department has approved an allocation of 11.33 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water for the city for 2026-27, compared with 16 TMC in the previous water year.

Meanwhile, residents in several parts of the city have reported low-pressure supply and delays in water distribution following the weekly shutdowns.

The Mayor's intervention is expected to provide temporary relief to households preparing for Diwali. However, the PMC will resume its weekly Thursday water cuts from next week as part of its conservation measures.