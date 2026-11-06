Pune: Dhanteras Buying Picks Up As Gold, Silver Rates Fall | FPJ Photo

Pune: With 24-carat gold priced at ₹1.41 lakh per 10 grams and silver at ₹1.87 lakh per kg, jewellery stores across Pune witnessed enthusiastic buying on Dhanteras on Friday. The significant decline in precious metal prices from their earlier highs encouraged customers to purchase gold ornaments, silver coins, idols and other traditional items during the auspicious festival.

Vastupal Ranka, owner of Ranka Jewellers in Kothrud, said gold and silver prices had fallen to their lowest levels in nine months, making this Dhanteras an attractive opportunity for customers. According to Ranka, 24-carat gold (coin/vedhani) was priced at ₹1,41,000 per 10 grams, with a sale rate of ₹1,45,230. The 22-carat gold rate stood at ₹1,30,400, with a sale rate of ₹1,34,312 per 10 grams. Silver was quoted at ₹1,87,000 per kg, with making charges of ₹8 per gram for coins and chips.

Ranka said, “Coincidentally, we have seen the lowest rates in the last nine months. Silver, which was priced between ₹3.8 lakh and ₹4 lakh per kg in January, is now available at around ₹1.85 lakh to ₹1.87 lakh per kg. Gold, which had reached ₹1.8 lakh, is now around ₹1.41 lakh. Customers cannot get a better opportunity than this to purchase gold and silver.”

He added that customers were showing interest in lightweight gold jewellery, including 9-carat and 14-carat ornaments, temple jewellery and everyday-wear designs. Mangalsutras and necklaces were also witnessing demand ahead of the upcoming wedding season. In silver, Lakshmi idols, tortoise figurines, Kuber idols, traditional coins and yantra coins were among the preferred purchases.

He said, “Customers had been waiting for prices to come down. With rates declining and the festive season looking positive, purchases have been good. We are witnessing a strong response from buyers.”

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Customers visiting the store said the occasion carried both traditional and personal significance. Rupali Patil, a customer, said, “Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to buy silver. It is believed that purchasing something on this day brings prosperity throughout the year.”

Soniya Chaudhary, who purchased a silver ring, said prices were stable and the store offered a good variety. “It is believed that even a small purchase on this day, or gifting something to the woman of the house, brings prosperity throughout the year,” she said.

The festive shopping also saw a light-hearted exchange between a couple, Rohan and Riya Kulkarni. While Rohan described the jewellery he had purchased for his wife as a small Diwali gift, he jokingly indicated that a bigger surprise was still pending. Riya said she had purchased silver anklets for herself and her daughter, along with small silver gifts for their mothers.

“There is no particular occasion beyond the tradition, but we continue to follow it. Silver is also an investment option nowadays,” she said.