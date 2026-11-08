Pune: PMC Bars Former Deputy Mayor From Civic Headquarters After Woman Employee Alleges Misconduct

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has barred a former deputy mayor from entering the civic headquarters until further orders after a woman employee from its municipal secretary department accused him of allegedly holding her hand and behaving inappropriately with her inside the office. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon while a meeting of the PMC Standing Committee was underway.

Following the employee’s complaint, the matter was brought to the notice of senior civic officials and the PMC’s Vishakha Committee, prompting the administration to impose an entry restriction as a precautionary measure.

According to the complaint, the former deputy mayor, who is also a former corporator, entered the municipal secretary department while the woman employee was working in the office. He allegedly held her hand and spoke to her in an inappropriate manner. The woman reportedly managed to free herself and subsequently informed senior officials about the incident.

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At the time of the alleged incident, most employees and officers from the department were attending the Standing Committee meeting, while some of the remaining staff members were away on their lunch break. The woman was reportedly alone at her workplace when the incident occurred.

The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the civic administration, which decided to prohibit the former elected representative from entering the PMC premises until further orders. The decision was taken as a precautionary administrative measure following the allegations.

Confirming the action, PMC Security Chief Rakesh Vitkar said, “Following the incident, the said person has been prohibited from entering the municipal corporation premises until further orders. The decision has been taken as a precautionary administrative measure following the alleged incident.”

Meanwhile, the woman approached the PMC Vishakha Committee, which deals with complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace. Advocate Nisha Chavan, legal adviser and chairperson of the committee, confirmed that the complaint had been received and said the committee would proceed according to the prescribed rules.

Chavan said, “The complaint has been received, and appropriate action will be taken in the matter as per the rules.”

The development has triggered resentment among civic employees, with staff members demanding strict action in the matter. The complaint will be dealt with through the Vishakha Committee’s prescribed process, and further action is expected following its examination.