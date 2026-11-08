Pune Sets Guinness World Record with 38,233 Diyas At Shaniwar Wada | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Shaniwar Wada turned into a spectacular sea of light on Saturday evening as 38,233 earthen lamps illuminated the historic monument, earning the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) an official place in the Guinness World Records. Organised to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the grand ceremony brought together patriotism, national pride and gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces, creating a historic moment for the city.

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Held under the theme 'Honour for the National Song, Pride of Punekars', the event witnessed thousands of diyas being lit simultaneously, transforming the historic fort into a dazzling display of light. Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar conducted the verification and assessment before announcing the achievement and presenting the official certificate.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Brigadier Tarunesh, Deputy General Officer Commanding.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening was the felicitation of 50 Veer Matas and Veer Patnis, the mothers and wives of soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The families were honoured in recognition of their immense sacrifices and contributions to the country. Senior military officers, including Brigadier Tarunesh, Colonel Vikas Sawalje and Colonel Srinivas Satwalekar, were also felicitated.

Addressing the gathering, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Jindal highlighted the importance of national service and the invaluable contribution of the armed forces towards safeguarding the country. Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Madhuri Misal, along with Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and Brigadier Tarunesh, also spoke about the historical significance of Vande Mataram, patriotism and the courage of the armed forces.

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The highlight of the evening was the simultaneous lighting of all 38,233 diyas, accompanied by patriotic tunes performed by a military band. Thousands of participants coordinated the lighting, creating a spectacular display that illuminated the entire Shaniwar Wada.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “This historic achievement is not merely a world record but a tribute to the spirit of patriotism and the sacrifices made by our armed forces. Through the light of 38,233 diyas, Pune has conveyed a message of national unity, gratitude and pride to the world.”