Pune Metro Line 3 Diwali Timings Changed For Nov 8; Check Last Trains From Hinjawadi & Shivajinagar | PMRDA

Pune: Commuters travelling on Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar will have to plan their journeys accordingly on Sunday (Nov 8), as the Metro operator has announced revised service timings on account of Diwali. The last trains from both ends of the corridor will depart nearly three hours earlier than usual.

According to Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), which operates the 23.2-km elevated corridor, train services will begin at 6 am as usual. However, the last train from Maan towards District Court in Shivajinagar will depart at 7.40 pm instead of the regular 10.30 pm. Similarly, the last train from District Court towards Maan in Hinjawadi will leave at 8.40 pm instead of the usual 11.40 pm. The revised schedule will apply only on Sunday, Nov 8, on account of Diwali celebrations.

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Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2 Also to Follow Revised Timings

The changes on Line 3 come after Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) revised the operating hours of Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2 for Lakshmi Pujan.

MahaMetro had initially announced that services would operate only until 6 pm on Sunday. However, following requests from commuters, the operating hours were extended until 8 pm.

Metro services on Lines 1 and 2 will remain suspended between 8 pm and 11 pm on Sunday. Regular services on these corridors are scheduled to resume on Monday (Nov 9).

Meanwhile, PITCMRL has stated that connecting train services will remain available for passengers travelling between Line 3 and the existing Pune Metro network.

At District Court station, passengers can interchange between Line 3 and MahaMetro's Line 1, connecting PCMC and Swargate, and Line 2, connecting Vanaz and Ramwadi.

However, commuters planning to change trains late in the evening should check the last connecting services, as Line 3's final departure from District Court is scheduled for 8.40 pm, while Lines 1 and 2 are scheduled to operate only until 8 pm.

Changes Come Days After Line 3 Begins Operations

The revised timings come just days after Pune Metro Line 3 began commercial operations on Nov 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor on Nov 3.

The 23.2-km elevated Metro corridor connects Maan in Hinjawadi with District Court in Shivajinagar, providing a direct Metro connection between Pune's IT hub and the city's existing Metro network.

Under the regular timetable, trains operate at intervals of approximately six minutes during peak hours and 12 minutes during non-peak hours.

PITCMRL has appealed to passengers to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience during Diwali.