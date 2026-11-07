Pune Collector Sets Targets For 14,000 Water Conservation Works To Tackle Possible Drought

IAS Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: With the possibility of drought looming, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has reviewed the proposed works under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBG RAM G), directing various government departments to set targets for water conservation, groundwater recharge and rural employment generation across the district.

During the review meeting, the administration allocated targets to different departments, emphasising the need to prepare village-level plans to improve water availability, arrest rainwater runoff, increase groundwater levels and revive existing water bodies. The initiative will cover all 1,405 gram panchayats in Pune district.

Focus on Water Conservation and Groundwater Recharge

Several works have been proposed at the gram panchayat level, including soak pits, well recharge structures, stream straightening and deepening, rainwater harvesting, water conservation structures and construction of internal village roads.

The administration has set targets of 14,050 works each for soak pits, well recharge structures, NADEP units and vermicompost projects. Additionally, 4,215 rainwater harvesting works and 1,405 water-bound road projects have been planned.

Soil and Water Conservation Department to Play Key Role

The Soil and Water Conservation Department will undertake desilting and repairs of percolation tanks, stream straightening and deepening, gully plugs, compartment bunding, gabion structures, nala bunds and earthen nala bunds.

For gully plugs, compartment bunding, gabion structures, nala bunds and earthen nala bunds, the administration has set a target of two works per gram panchayat, taking the total to 2,810 works for each category.

The Social Forestry Department has been assigned a target of 2,810 individual tree plantation works, with two works planned in each gram panchayat.

Focus on Rural Roads and Infrastructure

The Public Works Department will undertake the construction of water-bound roads and Matoshree Panand roads, with a target of 1,405 works. The administration also plans to keep all government-approved works ready for implementation to ensure their timely execution.

Collector Jitendra Dudi has emphasised selecting projects based on local conditions, water availability, natural drainage patterns and the specific requirements of individual villages.