Pune: 80-Year-Old Dies After Son Hits Him With Shovel; Police Halt Funeral | Representational image

Pune: A 46-year-old man has been booked for allegedly assaulting his 80-year-old father with a shovel following a minor domestic dispute in the Parvati police jurisdiction. The elderly man later succumbed to his injuries, while his son allegedly attempted to perform the last rites without informing the police.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Dhondu Hode, 80, a resident of Janata Vasahat in Pune. His son, Ramchandra Jagannath Hode, 46, of Jai Bhavani Nagar in Janata Vasahat, has been booked in connection with the incident.

According to the police, an argument broke out between Jagannath and Ramchandra over a minor issue, which soon escalated into a physical altercation. Ramchandra allegedly struck his father on the head with a shovel, leaving him seriously injured.

Jagannath was subsequently admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. However, two days after the incident, his son allegedly created a commotion at the hospital and forcibly took his injured father away while treatment was underway.

Ramchandra was reportedly taking his father to their native village when the elderly man died during the journey. Instead of informing the police about the death, he allegedly proceeded with arrangements for the last rites.

Meanwhile, the Parvati police received information about the incident from the hospital. They immediately contacted the Chiplun police and alerted them about the suspected circumstances surrounding the death.

Acting on the information, the Chiplun police reached the village, where preparations for the funeral were reportedly underway. They took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The police are investigating the circumstances under which Ramchandra took his injured father away from the hospital.