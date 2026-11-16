Pune: Supriya Sule Open To 50% Lok Sabha Seat Hike With Conditions, Welcomes Natasha Awhad's Dissent Over Delimitation

Supriya Sule spoke to the media after the Ajit Pawar memorial event in Pune | Video Screengrab

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday said her party was open to considering a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats through delimitation, provided the increase was uniform across all states and women's reservation was implemented alongside it. Her remarks came amid differences within the NCP-SP over the issue, after party MLA Jitendra Awhad's daughter Natasha Awhad publicly opposed the possibility of the party supporting the proposed delimitation exercise.

Responding to Natasha's remarks, Sule welcomed the difference of opinion between a father and daughter. She said different generations could have different political views and that every family had the right to decide how to approach such differences. Sule made the statements while interacting with reporters after attending the unveiling of the late Ajit Pawar's bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters on Monday.

Two conditions for supporting delimitation

Explaining her party's position, Sule said the NCP-SP had consistently supported women's reservation and wanted it implemented whenever delimitation takes place.

She said the party had two conditions for considering a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats. First, the increase must follow a uniform formula across all states, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Second, women's reservation must be implemented alongside the exercise.

"We have two demands. Whenever delimitation takes place, women's reservation must be implemented. The bill that we passed must be implemented," Sule said. She also questioned how MPs could effectively serve constituencies with 30 lakh to 50 lakh voters with the existing development funds.

"Even if an MP is Superman or Batman, the Rs5 crore fund is not enough for development work in such large constituencies," she said.

Sule said the NCP-SP had earlier sought a written assurance from the Centre on women's reservation and a clear model explaining how the proposed 50% increase would work. She added that she had not yet received or read the full text of the latest proposal. The party would consider supporting it if the Centre followed a uniform formula and ensured women's reservation.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to expand Parliament's strength and link the exercise to women's reservation, was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April. Sule's latest remarks concern the possibility of a fresh proposal.

Welcomes Natasha Awhad's disagreement with father

Asked about Natasha Awhad's post opposing the proposed delimitation legislation, Sule said she had not read it and would check its contents.

Natasha Awhad had written on social media on Sunday that she would strongly oppose her party supporting the proposal. She argued that it could harm the country's democratic structure and benefit the BJP politically.

"If Jitendra Awhad and his daughter have different opinions, I welcome such thoughts," Sule said. She added that differences between parents and children were natural, particularly among younger generations.

Sule said she personally followed traditional family values and considered her parents' views final in her own life. However, she said every family had the right to decide how to deal with differences of opinion.

Says Pune administration changed voter registration process

Sule also spoke about the controversy over alleged irregularities in the Bhosari electoral rolls. She said she had spoken to NCP (SP) leader Ajit Gavhane and Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi to understand the issue. Gavhane had alleged that voters from Bhosari were shifted to other constituencies without their knowledge. The issue led to an inquiry by election officials.

Sule said the Collector assured her that action had been taken after a complaint was received. She also said the administration had changed the voter registration process to prevent multiple applications using a single mobile number.

Earlier, several applications could reportedly be submitted using one mobile number. Under the revised system, a one-time password (OTP) is sent to the mobile number registered in the applicant's name. The application can be completed only after verification.

The controversy also led to a police complaint over 40 Form 8 applications allegedly submitted using four mobile numbers to shift voters from Bhosari. Election officials subsequently initiated steps to restore the affected voters to the constituency's electoral roll. Sule said she trusted the Pune administration and expected similar transparency from election authorities across Maharashtra and the country.

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Rules out merger offer and BJP approach

Asked about a possible merger between the two NCP factions and speculation about her joining the BJP, Sule said nobody had approached her with an offer.

"Nobody has given us any offer. How much time should we spend discussing 'ifs and buts' about an offer that hasn't even come?" she said.

Her remarks come amid renewed speculation about the reunification of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the faction now led by Sunetra Pawar.

Sule had earlier said merger discussions with Ajit Pawar were underway when he was alive but ended after his death in January. She had also ruled out any fresh proposal from the other faction.

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Explains leaving Ajit Pawar memorial event early

Sule also clarified why she left the Pune Zilla Parishad programme shortly after Sunetra Pawar's speech. She said the event was originally scheduled to conclude between 12.40 pm and 12.45 pm but continued beyond its planned time.

Sule said she had to catch a 2.15 pm IndiGo flight to Delhi to attend the evening launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book. She added that the next available flight was only around 4.30 pm or 5 pm, making it necessary for her to leave early.

The programme was organised to honour Ajit Pawar's contribution to Pune district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled his bust at the Zilla Parishad headquarters, where the main entrance gate was also named after the late leader.