‘With Dada’s Departure, Maharashtra Has Become Orphaned’: Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Ajit Pawar Statue Unveiling In Pune

Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Ajit Pawar Statue Unveiling In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar became emotional while remembering her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the unveiling of his statue at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters on Monday, Nov 16. In an emotional address, Sunetra said Maharashtra had become "orphaned" after Ajit Pawar's death. She also vowed not to give up and said she would continue the development work he had envisioned for the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule and others also appeared visibly moved during her speech. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah unveiled Ajit Pawar's half-bust statue at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises. The main entrance gate of the premises was also named after the late leader.

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'I will not break down or look back'

Recalling her husband's association with Pune district and the Zilla Parishad, Sunetra said the occasion was deeply emotional for her. She said Ajit Pawar had devoted his life to the development of Pune district and had a special connection with the Zilla Parishad.

"With the departure of some people, a home becomes empty. With the departure of some people, an entire era becomes orphaned. With Dada's departure, Maharashtra has become orphaned," she said. Sunetra also spoke about taking forward her husband's responsibilities after his death.

"I am the life companion of a struggling warrior. Instead of sitting embraced in grief, I am standing before you taking up Respected Dada's responsibility. Therefore, I will not break down, and I will not look back at all," she said.

She added that Ajit Pawar's journey might have remained incomplete, but she was confident that his dreams would be fulfilled with the support of the people. "Dada, your journey may have remained incomplete, but all of us will complete the journey of your dreams," she said.

Recalls Ajit Pawar's close ties with Amit Shah

Sunetra also spoke about Ajit Pawar's relationship with Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said her husband shared a close bond with the country's leadership and regularly raised issues concerning Maharashtra's interests, farmers, cooperation and rural development with the Centre.

She said Ajit Pawar would consistently follow up on issues until they were resolved. Sunetra thanked Shah for attending the ceremony and unveiling the statue. She said his presence reflected the affection and respect he shared with Ajit Pawar.

She also thanked Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for supporting her after her husband's death. "After Respected Dada, receiving more cooperation from all of them than even a daughter would receive is a special matter for me," she said.

Remembers his contribution to rural development

Sunetra described Ajit Pawar as a leader who remained connected to rural Maharashtra despite holding several important positions. She recalled his journey from the cooperative sector to becoming a seven-time MLA, Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

She said his identity among people came from his work rather than the positions he held. Recalling his approach to development, she said Ajit Pawar believed government buildings and infrastructure should make life easier for ordinary people, especially those travelling from villages to government offices.

She also highlighted his focus on education, healthcare, rural cleanliness, roads, water supply and environmental conservation. Sunetra praised Pune Zilla Parishad for its work in education, healthcare and administration. She said the district had developed 303 model schools and was aiming to establish 4,000 such schools over the next four years. She also urged people to continue working for farmers amid the drought situation in Maharashtra. She said supporting farmers and helping them recover from difficulties would be a true tribute to Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar died on Jan 28, 2026, in a Learjet 45 aircraft crash near Baramati airport. Four other people aboard the aircraft also died. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati when the crash occurred.