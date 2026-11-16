Pune: Airline Staffer Found Stabbed To Death In Gondia Forest; Male Companion Detained | X/@pjnewsofficial

Pune: A 35-year-old airline employee from Pune was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a forest area in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday evening. Her male companion, who claimed that masked robbers attacked the two, has been detained for questioning after police found inconsistencies in his account of the incident.

The deceased, identified as Varsha Turkar, worked at the ticket counter of a private airline at Pune airport and lived in Dhanori. She had travelled with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to her maternal home in Navegaon Kinhi village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district for Diwali. She was scheduled to return to Pune on Sunday.

According to the police, Varsha left home around 4 pm on Saturday with Nitesh Agrawal, a resident of Gondia. The two travelled to the Bondrani forest area near the Wainganga river, behind a temple.

Agrawal later informed Varsha's family that three unidentified men wearing masks had attacked them after they stepped out of their car. He claimed that the attackers stabbed Varsha with a knife and escaped with around ₹40,000 in cash and gold valuables.

However, his account raised suspicion among investigators as he escaped without any injuries, while Varsha suffered four deep stab wounds on her back. Her family members rushed her to Khairlanji hospital, where doctors declared her dead at around 7 pm.

Police Investigate Companion's Claims

The Dawaniwada police have detained Agrawal and are questioning him to establish what happened. Investigators are examining the possibility of murder as well as robbery and have deployed a dog squad to gather further evidence from the spot.

No arrests have been made so far. Meanwhile, Varsha's father has demanded a fair and thorough investigation into his daughter's death. Police are verifying Agrawal's statements and examining all possible angles in the case.