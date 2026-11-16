3 Pune Family Members Killed In Road Accident In Karnataka | Sourced

Pune: A family trip to seek blessings at the Renuka Devi temple in Saundatti, Karnataka, turned tragic after a speeding truck rammed into a car carrying six members of a Pune family near Gokak on Sunday morning. Three people, including a four-year-old boy, died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. One of the injured women is reported to be in critical condition.

The accident took place around 8.30 am near Dundannatti village, around six kilometres from Gokak, on the Jat-Jamboti State Highway.

The deceased have been identified as Omkar Chandrashekhar Mandhare (28), Reshma Shrikant Mandhare (32) and Devansh Shrikant Mandhare (4), all residents of Narhe-Ambegaon in Pune.

The injured have been identified as Vandana Chandrashekhar Mandhare (56), Shrikant Chandrashekhar Mandhare (34) and Harshada Omkar Mandhare (26). They were rushed to a private hospital in Gokak for treatment. Harshada's condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, the Mandhare family had left Pune on Saturday for a pilgrimage to the Renuka Devi temple in Saundatti. At around 5.30 am on Sunday, they stopped at the residence of their relative, Sarika Deepak Kakade, in Sankeshwar, where they had tea and breakfast. They resumed their journey towards Saundatti at around 6.30 am.

At approximately 8.30 am, a truck loaded with cotton seeds was approaching from the Gokak side. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, the truck driver reportedly lost control and crashed head-on into the family's car.

The impact was severe, and the truck overturned on the road following the collision. Omkar, who was driving the car, along with his sister-in-law Reshma and four-year-old nephew Devansh, died on the spot.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Police have launched a search to trace him.

A case has been registered at the Gokak Rural Police Station. Sub-Inspector KB Walikar is conducting further investigation under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Nayak and Police Inspector Vijaykumar Sinnur.