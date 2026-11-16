‘Why Should Citizens Suffer?’: Pune Residents Question VIP Traffic Restrictions During Amit Shah’s Visit, Seek Tamil Nadu-Like Approach

Pune Residents Question VIP Traffic Restrictions During Amit Shah’s Visit | AI-generated image

Pune: Residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have raised concerns over traffic restrictions and security arrangements during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Pune, saying they disrupted daily travel and caused considerable inconvenience. Several commuters reported spending hours on the road on Sunday, Nov 15, while others struggled to reach their workplaces on Monday morning.

Residents questioned whether ordinary citizens should have to bear the burden of extensive traffic restrictions during VIP movements. The concerns come amid reports of traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old Mumbai-Pune Highway and other connecting roads during Shah's visit to Pune and Talegaon Dabhade.

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Commuters lose hours on the road

Suhas Bhokare, a resident of Hinjawadi, said he spent more than two hours reaching home after going shopping with his family on Sunday afternoon.

He said the traffic disruption affected his plans on the last day of his holiday before returning to work from the office.

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"On Sunday, being the last day before my work from office starts, I went out with my family for shopping in the afternoon. While returning in the evening, it took me over two hours to reach home because the highway was blocked due to Amit Shah's visit. There was a green corridor and other arrangements. It wasted the precious time I had on the last day of my holiday," Bhokare said.

Smita Malani, a resident of Dehu Road, also expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements. She said the presence of police personnel and traffic restrictions affected movement across the old highway and bypass.

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"The whole of Sunday, the old highway and the bypass were filled with police. Was Talegaon in shutdown? Why should people face this inconvenience because some politicians want to take shots at each other? The inconvenience is really bad," she said.

Malani also referred to traffic management in Tamil Nadu, where measures have been introduced to minimise disruption during VIP movements.

"I have seen reports that this does not happen anymore in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra should also have a system like that," she added.

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Monday commuters also face difficulties

Commuters also reported difficulties travelling to work on Monday.

Soham Kamble, a resident of Mundhwa who works in the Deccan area, said reaching his office on Monday morning was particularly difficult. He arrived late due to traffic congestion and expected similar problems while returning home.

"Coming to the city on Monday morning was a huge deal. It was actually really tough to reach my office in the Deccan area, and I got late. Now, I don't know if I will be able to reach home on time either. At least holidays should be given," Kamble said.

He added that he might consider using the Metro for his return journey, although it was not a convenient option for him.

Tamil Nadu's approach to VIP movements

The residents' concerns have brought attention to traffic management practices in other states.

In October 2021, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials not to stop traffic for his convoy. He also reduced the number of vehicles accompanying him to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The Madras High Court had also directed authorities in 2018 to ensure the free flow of traffic during VIP movements as far as possible. It said traffic should ordinarily not be stopped for more than five to 10 minutes for the movement of dignitaries, subject to security requirements and exceptions.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's convoy was seen moving without stopping public traffic, with vehicles continuing to use the road alongside it.

Police yet to respond

Shah was in Pune on Nov 15 and 16. His engagements included the 60th anniversary celebrations of Bharat Forge in Mundhwa and the groundbreaking ceremony for a new project at the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Limited in Talegaon Dabhade.

The Free Press Journal attempted to contact senior officials from the Pune Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerates to seek their response on the traffic arrangements and the inconvenience reported by commuters. However, they did not respond to calls.