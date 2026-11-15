‘Opposition Has Modi-Phobia & Amit Shah-Phobia’, Eknath Shinde Takes Swipe At Critics In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition, claiming that some leaders had developed “Modi-phobia” and “Amit Shah-phobia” and were constantly criticising the BJP-led government. Speaking at a programme in Talegaon Dabhade during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Shinde said critics were more concerned about making allegations than appreciating the work being done in the cooperative sector.

“Unfortunately, some people have developed a phobia. Some have developed Modi-phobia, and some have developed a phobia of Amit Bhai's name. So they have nothing else to do day and night except criticise and comment,” Shinde said. He made the remarks while speaking about the revival of the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative (NHEC) plant in Talegaon. Shinde said the facility, which had remained shut for 11 years, was being revived under Shah's leadership as Union Cooperation Minister. He also said the project would generate employment and boost the cooperative sector.

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Shinde Praises Amit Shah, Says Critics Are Making Allegations

Shinde said the revival of the plant was an important step towards strengthening Maharashtra's cooperative sector. He claimed that the benefits of the cooperative movement were now reaching ordinary farmers and people at the grassroots level.

Taking an apparent dig at Opposition leaders, he said some people were experiencing “restlessness in their stomachs” and “heartburn” over Shah's visit and were questioning why the Union Minister was not paying attention to them.

“Today this factory is starting. Thousands will work here, and thousands of people will earn their livelihood. Therefore, one should have the mindset to appreciate good work,” he said. Shinde also recalled the role played by former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in raising issues faced by cooperative sugar factories and farmers with the Centre.

He said Ajit Pawar, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and himself, had approached Shah over difficulties faced by the cooperative sector.

Sunetra Pawar Recalls Ajit Pawar's Role In Cooperative Sector

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also spoke about her late husband Ajit Pawar's contribution to Maharashtra's cooperative movement. She said Ajit Pawar had consistently raised issues concerning the financial condition of sugar factories and the problems faced by farmers with Shah.

Sunetra Pawar credited Shah with resolving an income-tax issue involving around ₹9,500 crore faced by cooperative sugar factories in Maharashtra. She said the issue had been pending since 1985. She also said the tax on molasses was reduced from 28% to 5%, providing relief to the sugar industry and farmers.

“Respected Ajit Dada always mentioned this decision and used to express his heartfelt gratitude to Amit Bhai for the steps taken for the cooperative sector,” she said. Sunetra Pawar, however, said some issues concerning NHEC workers were still pending. She expressed confidence that these would be resolved with the support of Shah and the Chief Minister.

Shinde Claims India Is Naxal-Free In 2026

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Naxalism had been eradicated from Maharashtra, including Gadchiroli, and the rest of the country by 2026 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at the bhoomipujan ceremony for the revival of the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative plant in Talegaon Dabhade, Shinde credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah with fulfilling his promise to eliminate Naxalism.

His remarks came after the Union Home Ministry said in July 2026 that the number of Naxal-affected districts had fallen from 126 in 2018 to zero in March-April 2026.

Gadchiroli Police had declared the district free of active armed Naxal cadres in May following arrests and surrenders under Operation Antim Prahar. However, police had clarified that continued surveillance was necessary to prevent a resurgence. The Centre has also identified 37 'Legacy and Thrust' districts requiring continued security and development measures.