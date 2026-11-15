VIDEOS: Pune Run For Unity Draws Over 40,000 Participants

VIDEO: Pune Run For Unity Draws Over 40,000 Participants | Sourced

Pune: More than 40,000 people participated in the second edition of the ‘Pune Run for Unity’, organised at Alka Chowk on Sunday to promote national integration and a drug-free India. Organised on the initiative of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, the event witnessed participation from runners, students, women and senior citizens.

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The event was flagged off by BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan in the presence of Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, former cricketer Kedar Jadhav and other dignitaries. The event was organised to spread the message of national unity associated with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In the 21-km international men's category, Yego Isaac Kiprono secured first place with a timing of 1:04:17, followed by Kemei Paul (1:04:41) and Elkanah Kimeli Arusei (1:08:57). In the women's category, Tsehay Desalegn Adhana won with a timing of 1:17:45.

Among Indian runners, Sunil Kumar topped the men's category with a timing of 1:04:22, while Ravina Vijay Gaikwad won the women's category in 1:17:38.

Mohol said, “More than 40,000 Pune residents participated, making the event a huge success. The younger generation must take the lead in building a drug-free, strong and developed India.”

Chavan said, “Maintaining the country’s unity and integrity is our collective responsibility. The Run for Unity is being organised across the country based on the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and a drug-free India. The younger generation should take part in such marathons and keep India clean and drug-free.”