Ahead Of Amit Shah's Arrival At 1 PM, IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Pune Airport After Landing Gear Malfunction | Sourced

Pune: An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati, carrying 192 people, including passengers and crew, landed safely at Pune Airport after its landing gear failed to retract following take-off.

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue shortly after take-off. The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear had failed to retract and remained extended.

The incident caused concern because merely hours later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive at the airport.

Upon receiving the information, Pune Airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and other agencies. The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a full emergency, following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were activated.

Fire services, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway to facilitate a visual assessment of the landing gear. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Pune Airport at 9.04 am.

Following the landing, three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted the aircraft to Bay No 7 in accordance with prescribed emergency response procedures. After confirmation that the aircraft was safe, ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am.

The aerobridge was then connected, and all passengers disembarked safely. No injuries were reported.

IndiGo is arranging an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the onward journey of the affected passengers to Guwahati.

Pune Airport authorities, in coordination with the IAF, ATC, IndiGo and other emergency response agencies, ensured a prompt and coordinated response, with passenger and crew safety accorded the highest priority.