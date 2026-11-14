Attention Punekars! Pune To Have Traffic Diversions On Nov 15 For Run For Unity Marathon; Key Roads To Remain Closed

Attention! Pune To Have Traffic Diversions On Nov 15 For Run For Unity Marathon; Key Roads To Remain Closed | File Picture

Pune: Commuters travelling through central Pune and the western parts of the city on Sunday (Nov 15) will have to navigate traffic diversions as the Pune Traffic Police have announced temporary road closures and alternative routes for the Pune Run for Unity marathon.

The event, organised to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is being held under the initiative of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol.

The marathon will begin at around 4 am and will feature 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km categories. Around 30,000 participants are expected to take part.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakre, traffic restrictions will remain in force from 2 am to 10 am on Nov 15.

The arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth movement of traffic in areas along the marathon route.

Major Road Closures

The following roads will remain closed to regular traffic during the event:

- Fergusson College Road: All types of vehicular traffic will be prohibited.

- Ganeshkhind Road: The stretch from Agriculture College Chowk towards Pune University Chowk will remain closed.

- Pashan Road: The stretch from Pune University Chowk via Pashan Circle to Bavdhan Chowk will be closed.

- Senapati Bapat Road: The stretch between Symbiosis College and BMCC will remain closed.

- Ganeshkhind Road: Traffic from Shimla Chowk towards Veer Chaphekar Chowk and Suryamukhi Chowk will be prohibited.

Alternative Routes For Commuters

The traffic police have announced the following diversions:

- Vehicles travelling from Karve Road towards Khanduji Baba Chowk should turn right at Nal Stop Chowk and proceed via Mhatre Bridge and Shastri Road.

- Vehicles coming from Shimla Chowk towards Ganeshkhind Road should turn right at Sancheti Chowk and proceed via Engineering College Chowk.

- Vehicles travelling from Thorat Chowk towards FC Road and Suryamukhi Chowk should proceed via Deep Bungalow Chowk.

- Vehicles coming from JM Road towards Khanduji Baba Chowk should turn left at SG Barve Chowk or Jhansi Rani Chowk and proceed towards their destinations.

- Traffic from SB Road and Law College Road should avoid Fergusson College Road and proceed via Prabhat Road Junction, Bhandarkar Junction and VS Khandekar before taking the route through Athawale Chowk.

- Vehicles travelling from Sus Road towards Pashan Circle should proceed via Balaji Chowk and Mahabaleshwar Hotel Chowk.

- Vehicles coming from Swargate via Tilak Road towards Alka Talkies Chowk will not be allowed to proceed. They should continue straight from Puram Chowk via Bajirao Road.

- Traffic from Mangirbaba Chowk towards Tilak Chowk via Shastri Road should proceed through Senadatta Police Chowki and Balshiwaji Road.

- Vehicles coming from Belbag Chowk towards Tilak Chowk via Laxmi Road should proceed through Sevasadan Chowk and Bajirao Road.

- Traffic from Kelkar Road towards Tilak Chowk should proceed via Bhide Bridge.

Parking Arrangements

Participants arriving for the marathon have been instructed to park their vehicles in the designated area along the riverbed road and surrounding areas, excluding the New English School ground.

Traffic police have appealed to citizens to plan their journeys accordingly, use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed across the affected stretches.