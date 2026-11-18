Pune: Fake IAS Officer Arrested For ₹35 Lakh Housing Society Fraud, Used ChatGPT To Forge Allotment Letters | AI

Pune: A 21-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and gained the trust of residents of a housing society before cheating them of ₹35 lakh has been arrested by Baner police.

The suspect, identified as Hitesh Pramod Kulkarni, 21, a resident of Inclusive Housing Society in Balewadi, allegedly used his false identity to become the society's chairman. He then allegedly misappropriated society funds and collected money from members by promising to help them secure vacant flats through a lottery.

According to the police, the alleged fraud took place at Inclusive Housing Society near Balewadi High Street between January 2026 and Nov 15, 2026. Society treasurer Dattatray Vaijnath Nagarjoje, 31, a resident of Rutuja Complex on Sinhagad Road, lodged the complaint.

Police said Kulkarni had initially told his father that he had cleared the Union Public Service Commission examination and become an IAS officer. His father shared the information with others, following which reports about his alleged achievement appeared in newspapers and on news channels. The Lions Club also felicitated him. However, police said Kulkarni had actually studied only up to Class 12.

After moving into the housing society through a MHADA allotment, Kulkarni allegedly introduced himself to other residents as an IAS officer and showed them the news reports to establish his credibility.

He subsequently took the initiative to get the conveyance deed executed in the society's name from the builder. This helped him gain the confidence of residents, many of whom later elected him as the society's chairman.

Police said the society had collected around ₹37 lakh as one-time maintenance charges from its members, which was deposited in a bank. After becoming chairman, Kulkarni allegedly took a ₹10 lakh loan against the society's fixed deposit and used ₹5 lakh for himself. He also allegedly misappropriated ₹27 lakh from the fixed deposit and another ₹3 lakh lying in the society's bank account for personal benefit.

Apart from allegedly diverting society funds, Kulkarni targeted members by claiming that several flats in the building were still vacant and had not been sold. He promised to allot these flats to interested members through a lottery system and collected money from them.

To make the scheme appear genuine, he allegedly prepared fake allotment letters using ChatGPT and handed them over to the members. The complainant alleged that several society members were collectively cheated of ₹35 lakh.

Following the complaint, Baner police registered a case and arrested Kulkarni. Police Sub-Inspector Raju Jadhav is investigating the case.