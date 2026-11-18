Pune: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Hearing Adjourned To December 4 Due To Court Staff Strike | Sourced

Pune: The hearing in the Ketan Agarwal murder case was postponed due to a strike by court employees on Nov 17. The next hearing will take place on Dec 4, when the court is expected to frame charges against the three accused.

Ketan Agarwal, a businessman, died on June 18 after allegedly being pushed into a deep gorge from Lohagad Fort. The incident was initially presented as an accident. However, an investigation by the Lonavala Rural Police revealed that it was allegedly a pre-planned murder.

Ketan's fiancée, Siya Pravin Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary and his friend Ritesh Sanjay Hange have been accused of conspiring to murder him. The first hearing for framing charges against the three accused has already been held. The next stage of proceedings was scheduled for Nov 17 but was postponed due to the court staff strike.

Additional Sessions Judge D Anbhule has set Dec 4 as the next hearing date.

During the investigation, police claimed that the accused visited the Lohagad area before the alleged murder and conducted reconnaissance. They also allegedly rehearsed how the murder would be carried out. Investigators collected forensic and digital evidence, along with details of the alleged relationship between Siya and Chetan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tompe of Lonavala Rural conducted the investigation. Police arrested all three accused and filed a 5,053-page chargesheet before the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam is representing the prosecution. Advocates Vipul Dushing and Nitin Bhalerao are appearing for Siya Goyal, while Harshad Nimbalkar and Jayraj Jagtap are representing Chetan Chaudhary.