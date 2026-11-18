Pune Timber Market Fire: Massive Blaze Guts 50-60 Shops, 27 Fire Tenders And 150 Personnel Deployed In Overnight Operation | Watch | File photo

Pune: A massive fire broke out at the Timber Market near Jai Vallabh School around 2.05 am on Wednesday, engulfing wooden goods shops and causing extensive damage. Around 50 to 60 shops were reportedly gutted in the blaze.

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As many as 27 fire tenders, including vehicles from the Pune Fire Brigade, Pune Cantonment and PMRDA, rushed to the spot to battle the flames.

Firefighters launched an operation from all four sides to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby residential colony. After nearly two hours of firefighting, the blaze was brought under control. Cooling operations are currently underway.

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Around 150 fire personnel and nearly 10 senior officers were deployed at the spot. Senior fire officials, including Chief Fire Officer Ganesh Sonune, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Vijay Bhilare and other officers, supervised the operation.

Police, 108 ambulance services, MSEDCL, the civic vehicle depot, water supply department and local residents assisted in the firefighting operation.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The situation was under control as firefighters continuing the cooling operation to prevent the fire from reigniting.