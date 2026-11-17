Nashik: 22-Hour Daily Power Cut In 35 Villages from November 18 To Ensure Darna Water Supply | Representative Image

Nashik: To ensure smooth management of irrigation and drinking water supplies during the rabi season, water release from Darna Dam is scheduled to begin on Nov 18. To ensure that water reaches tail-end villages and curb unauthorised water extraction, District Collector Ayush Prasad has ordered a 22-hour daily power supply suspension for transformers located along the canals in 35 villages across Niphad, Sinnar and Yeola talukas.

Under the directive, electricity will be available through the affected transformers only for two hours, from 6 am to 8 am. The order will remain in effect from Nov 18 to Dec 17, 2026.

The District Collector took the decision based on a report submitted by the Superintending Engineer and Administrator of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) and the Nashik Irrigation Department.

Instructions have also been issued to disconnect the power supply to all unauthorised irrigation schemes drawing water from the Darna River between Darna Dam and the Nandur Madhmeshwar Weir, the Godavari River and the Godavari's right and left bank canals during this period.

The 19 villages in Niphad taluka covered by the order are Mhalasakore, Tamaswadi, Brahmanwada, Tarukhedle, Khangaon, Khedle-Zunge, Kolgaon, Nandur Madhmeshwar, Dharangaon Veer, Gajarwadi, Dharangaon Khadak, Kanalad, Devgaon, Shirwade, Wakad, Dhanore, Nandgaon, Dehgaon and Rui.

The order will also apply to 12 villages in Sinnar taluka: Chondhi, Mendhi, Sangvi, Somthane, Dahiwadi, Kolgaon Mal, Pathare Budruk, Pathare Khurd, Shahapur, Waregaon, Kolgaon Thadi and Hadewadi.

Four villages in Yeola taluka are also covered: Mahalkheda, Nimgaon Math, Mukhed and Satyagaon.

The Irrigation Department has been entrusted with ensuring that water for irrigation and drinking purposes reaches the last village in the distribution cycle.

The District Collector has directed that water be distributed within the stipulated timeframe and that the water release cycle not be extended beyond the designated period.

The respective Water Users' Associations have been tasked with ensuring that no unauthorised water extraction takes place. Action will be taken against those responsible for any such extraction.

To ensure effective implementation of the order, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran, the police administration, the Irrigation Department and the tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs) concerned have been instructed to take the necessary action.

The primary objective of the decision is to ensure equitable and planned water distribution during the rabi season so that farmers in tail-end villages receive irrigation water and drinking water supplies remain uninterrupted.