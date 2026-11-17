Nashik: Red Onion Prices Touch ₹5,500 Per Quintal At Lasalgaon APMC | Pinterest

Nashik: Prices of newly harvested red onions remained firm at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), with the maximum rate touching ₹5,500 per quintal during Monday's (Nov 16) auction. Limited arrivals due to inadequate rainfall have resulted in a supply shortage compared to market demand, keeping prices on an upward trend. The APMC administration expects arrivals of new red onions to increase from December onwards.

A total of 4,468 quintals of onions arrived in 358 vehicles at the Lasalgaon market on Monday. Of these, 2,142 quintals of new red onions arrived in 170 vehicles, while 2,326 quintals of summer onions were brought in 188 vehicles. Red onions fetched a maximum of ₹5,500, a minimum of ₹1,000 and an average of ₹4,500 per quintal. Summer onions traded at a maximum of ₹4,376, a minimum of ₹2,291 and an average of ₹4,000 per quintal.

Reduced rainfall this year has affected the red onion crop, resulting in lower-than-expected arrivals in the market. Consequently, prices remain firm due to the gap between supply and demand. Arrivals of fresh red onions are expected to pick up from December, after which the market trend is likely to become clearer.

Farmers Advised to Grade, Sort Produce

"Farmers have always preferred the Lasalgaon APMC for securing better prices for their produce. Farmers from Nashik as well as neighbouring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahilyanagar districts are also bringing their onions here for sale. Proper grading and sorting before bringing onions to the market can help farmers secure better prices," said D K Jagtap, Chairman of the Lasalgaon APMC.