Nashik: 65th Maharashtra State Marathi Drama Competition Begins Today, 23 Plays To Be Staged |

Nashik: The preliminary round of the 65th Maharashtra State Amateur Marathi Drama Competition, organised by the State Government's Directorate of Cultural Affairs, is set to begin on Monday (Nov 16) at the Parashuram Saikhedkar (PaSa) Natyagruha in Nashik. Performances will be staged daily at 7 pm. A total of 23 plays will be presented, offering Nashik residents an opportunity to enjoy theatre in a variety of styles.

The competition is being held under the guidance of Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and planned by Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Dr Kiran Kulkarni. Twenty-three theatre groups from Nashik, Dhule and Indore are participating in the preliminary round. With plays covering social, family, historical and contemporary themes, audiences will experience diverse narratives, theatrical styles and the creativity of the artistes.

Competition coordinator Rajesh Jadhav said Nashik residents will have the opportunity to witness the artistic expression of these 23 theatre groups, showcasing the hard work, talent and ingenuity of the performers.

Schedule of Theatrical Performances

16 November – Anubhav Mantap

17 November – Pivali Bhint (The Yellow Wall)

18 November – Daah (The Burning/Anguish)

19 November – Caretaker

20 November – Khel (The Game)

21 November – Shevanta Jiti Hay (Shevanta Is Still Alive)

22 November – Mrutyu Adhich Aala Hota (Death Had Arrived Earlier)

23 November – Savva Judum

24 November – Ek Dhurandhar Teen Balandar

25 November – Kaalvel (Time and Circumstance)

26 November – Amcha Kaal Mast Hota (Our Times Were Wonderful)

27 November – Kaliband Paus (Relentless Rain)

28 November – Expiry Date

29 November – Shyam Tujhi Aas Ili Re

30 November – The Red Pen Drive

1 December – Bench Ani Barech Kahi (Bench and Much More)

2 December – Network Problem

3 December – Mele Kon (Who Died?)

4 December – Hamidabaichi Kothi (Hamidabai’s Kothi)

5 December – Raghunatya Blogspot

6 December – Nothing to Say

7 December – Aata Kuthe Dhabe Man (Where Does the Mind Wander Now?)

8 December – Ladies Cycle