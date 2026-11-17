Nashik: Mahavitaran Warns Job Seekers Against Fake Recruitment Ads Promising 23,000 Jobs | AI

Nashik: Misleading advertisements claiming that Mahavitaran is recruiting over 23,000 candidates for various posts without any examination or interview are circulating widely on social media. The advertisements claim that candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible and promise attractive salaries. Mahavitaran has clarified that the advertisements are fake and misleading and that it has no connection with them.

Mahavitaran has urged job aspirants to remain cautious and not trust recruitment advertisements that have not been published on its official website, www.mahadiscom.in. The company publishes all official notifications regarding recruitment, vacancies and selection procedures exclusively on its website. Candidates have been advised to verify all recruitment-related information through the official platform.

Online application links for recruitment are also made available only through Mahavitaran's official website. To avoid falling victim to fraud, candidates should not click on suspicious links received through social media or trust unverified recruitment claims. Mahavitaran has appealed to job seekers and citizens to remain alert against such fraudulent advertisements.