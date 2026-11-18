Pune: PMC Flags Water Shortfall, Plans To Stretch Dam Reserves Till August 2027 | Representational photo

Pune: Pune's dam storage is currently at 74.30% of its designed live capacity, with 11,416.79 million cubic metres (Mcum) available across projects in the Pune revenue region. Against this, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has estimated its annual water requirement at around 21 TMC, while the city has been allocated around 13 TMC for 2026-27, leaving a shortfall against its demand. With the available water required to sustain supplies through August 2027, the civic administration has acknowledged that storage is below expectations and that reserves will have to be carefully managed over the coming months to meet the city's requirements.

According to the Water Resources Department’s live storage report dated November 18, Pune’s reservoirs have 11,416.79 Mcum of live water against a designed live storage capacity of 15,366.09 Mcum. The available live storage is 3,949.30 Mcum short of the total designed capacity. The overall gross storage, including dead storage, stands at 14,511.08 Mcum.

The current live storage is 74.30% of the designed capacity, while the corresponding figure for the same date last year was 92.29% of the current year's live storage level, reflecting the relatively weaker water position this year. With the available reserves having to be managed over an extended period, the PMC is looking at conserving water and regulating consumption to ensure supplies are sustained.

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PMC acknowledges storage below expectations

In a notice issued on November 17, the PMC’s water department acknowledged the comparatively low water availability and stated that the civic administration would have to plan its supply management in view of the available reserves and anticipated requirements. The administration's focus is on ensuring that the stored water is utilised judiciously rather than allowing the city's requirements to put pressure on the reservoirs in the coming months.

A PMC water department officer, on condition of anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, “Water storage, which is there in dams currently, is less compared to our expectation and we will have to drag this till next year. But, keeping everything in consideration, decisions will be taken as of now. As per the latest notice issued by us, Thursday water cuts will resume from this week and the main aim of the municipality under the order by the state government is to reach the 20% cut that is told to us, so we are planning for that, and whatever decisions will come ahead in future will be for the benefits of everyone and drought-hit areas as well.”

The department’s position indicates that the available storage will have to be managed not just for immediate demand but also for requirements extending into the next year. The 20% water reduction directed by the state government is also part of the PMC’s conservation strategy as it seeks to balance the city’s consumption against the water available in the dams.

Major dams account for bulk of available water

The storage breakup across major, medium and minor projects in the Pune revenue region shows that the region's water reserves are heavily dependent on major dams.

The 35 major projects have a designed live capacity of 12,410.66 Mcum and currently hold 9,886.62 Mcum, accounting for 79.66% of their designed capacity. Medium projects, comprising 53 dams, have 992.97 Mcum against a designed capacity of 1,519.43 Mcum, or 65.35%.

The 640 minor projects have the lowest storage proportion, with 537.19 Mcum against their designed live capacity of 1,436.01 Mcum, or 37.41%. Together, the major, medium and minor projects account for 728 dams and a live storage of 11,416.79 Mcum.

Dimbhe holds 93.77% live storage, while Bhama Askhed stands at 77.20%

According to the Water Resources Department's dam-wise live storage report dated November 18, Bhama Askhed has recorded 77.20% of its designed live storage, while Dimbhe stands at 93.77%, among the highest storage levels in the Pune district dam-wise figures. Bhama Askhed has 167.61 Mcum of live water against its designed live capacity of 217.10 Mcum, while Dimbhe holds 331.71 Mcum against its designed live capacity of 353.75 Mcum. The data also shows that Khadakwasla has 36.61 Mcum of live water against a designed capacity of 55.91 Mcum, or 65.48%, while Panshet stands at 202.86 Mcum against 301.61 Mcum, or 67.26%. Mulshi Tata has 395.34 Mcum against a designed live capacity of 522.76 Mcum, accounting for 75.63% storage. The figures underline the varying storage levels across individual dams even as the overall live storage in the Pune region remains below the civic body's expectations.

A prolonged water management challenge

With nearly one-fourth of Pune’s designed live storage currently unfilled, the challenge for the civic administration will be to manage the available water over the coming months without compromising supply requirements. The PMC’s assessment that storage is below expectations, coupled with the need to stretch reserves until August 2027, places renewed focus on consumption control and conservation.

The coming months will therefore be critical for the administration as it works to manage the available reservoir stock, meet the state government’s water-saving directive and ensure that Pune’s water reserves are not exhausted before the next replenishment cycle.