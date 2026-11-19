Pune: ₹450 Crore Road Projects In Hinjawadi, Maan & Marunji To Gain Momentum | Sourced

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials to expedite infrastructure development in Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji, warning that delays in road construction, water supply, sewage management and waste disposal projects will not be tolerated.

At a meeting chaired by Dudi at the District Collector's office on Thursday, officials reviewed various development projects in the rapidly urbanising areas.

Senior officials from different departments and local residents attended the meeting.

Officials informed the meeting that proposed road development projects worth approximately ₹450 crore were being planned.

Dudi directed the departments concerned to finalise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and technical requirements by the end of November.

The administration has set Nov 25 as the deadline for floating tenders for road projects, with construction targeted to begin by Dec 20.

Officials were also asked to resolve issues related to road alignment, land acquisition, Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and project reports.

Water Supply And Pollution Concerns

The meeting also reviewed water supply to residential societies, drainage infrastructure and sewage treatment facilities.

Dudi directed agencies to submit reports on operationalising sewage treatment plants (STPs), preventing sewage overflows and ensuring proper planning of water resources. Coordination with Mulshi Dam authorities was also emphasised.

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Expressing concern over open garbage burning and the discharge of untreated sewage into drains and riverbeds, Dudi directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, gram panchayats and other agencies to conduct joint inspections and take action against violators.

Traffic Congestion Under Review

Traffic congestion in Hinjawadi was also discussed, with traffic police and relevant agencies asked to coordinate on corrective measures.

All departments have been instructed to submit pending reports, tender updates and details of work commenced before the next review meeting.