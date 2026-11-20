Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: In a crackdown on illegal dumping of construction waste, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on a Yerawada resident for dumping a large quantity of debris in a riverbed. The action was carried out by the civic body's Vishrambaug Wada ward office on November 16, amid an ongoing drive against illegal waste disposal across the city.

The incident came to light when a sanitary inspector attached to the ward office caught the individual unloading construction debris from a tractor into the riverbed in broad daylight. Following the incident, civic officials seized the tractor used to transport and dump the waste.

The resident was subsequently directed to clear the entire stretch where the debris had been dumped. He arranged for a JCB machine and a truck to remove the waste. The tractor was released only after the debris was cleared and the penalty was imposed.

“We seized the tractor involved in the illegal dumping and directed the individual to remove all the waste from the riverbed. The debris was subsequently cleared using a JCB and a truck, following which the individual was allowed to leave after paying the fine,” said Rajesh Gurum, Assistant Commissioner of the Vishrambaug Wada ward office.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens to refrain from dumping garbage, construction debris and other waste in riverbeds and public spaces.

According to PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, penalties for illegal dumping generally range from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, with higher penalties applicable for dumping near water sources. The amount can increase in cases of repeated violations.

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The PMC had earlier reported collecting ₹46.5 lakh in penalties from 256 people for illegal construction and demolition waste dumping during 2026, highlighting the scale of the problem across Pune.