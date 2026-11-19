Pune Civic Body Sets Target Of Clearing 100 Encroachments A Day |

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an intensive citywide crackdown on illegal encroachments, with Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram setting a target of removing 100 encroachments every day as part of the administration's drive to make Pune completely encroachment-free.

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The civic body has directed its encroachment and building development departments to intensify action against unauthorised roadside stalls, shops, concrete structures and other obstructions occupying footpaths, roads, front margins and side margins across the city.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ram said the administration had decided to restore public spaces to pedestrians and that the drive would continue until the city was free of illegal encroachments. He made it clear that officials would not be allowed to succumb to political or local pressure while carrying out the action.

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"Urban mobility has become a major concern in Pune because of encroachments. Almost all our roads and footpaths are obstructed. Simply removing encroachments from footpaths will not solve the problem. The front margins behind footpaths, particularly in commercial areas, are also extensively occupied. If these spaces are cleared, citizens will get considerably more room to walk and move around, improving the overall ease of living," Ram said.

He pointed out that Pune was among the first cities to introduce a pedestrian policy, but footpaths, front margins and side margins continued to be occupied by unauthorised structures and commercial establishments. In some locations, encroachments on side margins also obstruct fire tenders, posing a serious safety concern.

"I have taken a very clear and firm decision on behalf of the municipal administration. In the coming period, we want to make Pune city 100% encroachment-free. The action will not stop until this objective is achieved," he said.

However, Ram clarified that licensed hawkers and street vendors authorised by the PMC would not be targeted during the drive. Action would be taken against unauthorised vendors, illegal stalls and those who had undertaken construction without obtaining the necessary permissions from the civic body.

"We have given licences to certain hawkers and vendors, and we will not take action against them because they have been granted the right to operate. However, unauthorised hawkers and anyone who has carried out construction without PMC permission will face strict action. This drive has already started," he said.

No Political Interference, Officials Warned Against Yielding To Pressure

Responding to questions about political recommendations and phone calls from local representatives that sometimes result in encroachment drives being halted, Ram said the administration would no longer entertain such interference.

"Perhaps this may have happened in the past, but it will not happen now. People may call us or ask us not to take action, and that is natural. But we should not take such requests to heart. We have to focus on one thing, carrying out the action. There is no question of stopping the drive," he said.

He added that officials had been instructed to act without succumbing to pressure. The Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against officials responsible for failing to deliver results.

Ram said the campaign was being undertaken in the larger public interest and to restore Pune's identity as a major cultural, educational and information technology (IT) hub. With hundreds of educational institutions and offices of multinational companies operating in the city, maintaining accessible and well-organised public spaces was essential.

₹5 Lakh Fine For Garbage On Open Plots, 15-Day Deadline

Alongside the encroachment drive, the PMC will intensify action against garbage dumping on vacant plots. The Commissioner announced that owners of open plots would be held responsible for maintaining cleanliness and installing proper blue or green protective sheets around their properties.

Private owners will be responsible for maintaining their land, while the PMC and other government departments will be accountable for plots under their respective ownership.

"We have given 15 days to ensure that open plots are cleaned and covered with proper blue or green sheets. If garbage is found on any open plot after this deadline, a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed," Ram said.

He added that the civic body would consider filing criminal cases if owners continued to neglect their responsibilities even after the initial action.

The administration will also take action against third parties, including food stall and restaurant operators, who dump garbage on vacant plots during the early morning hours.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens to share photographs and videos of individuals dumping garbage so that the PMC could identify offenders and impose penalties.

Illegal Banners And Hoardings Also Under Scanner

The PMC is also preparing to initiate action against unauthorised banners and illegal hoardings across the city.

Ram said a public notice would soon be issued clarifying the responsibility of individuals whose photographs are used on banners without authorisation.

Referring to a 2017 Bombay High Court order, he said individuals whose photographs appear on unauthorised banners would also be expected to initiate legal action against those responsible. If they fail to do so, the civic administration may initiate action against them.

He clarified that legally authorised hoardings would not be affected.

On the issue of abandoned and improperly parked vehicles, Ram said the responsibility for towing vehicles rested with the Pune Police. The PMC would extend technical and logistical support to the police wherever required, and the two departments would discuss measures to address the problem jointly.

PMC's Citywide Encroachment Action On Thursday

As part of Thursday's crackdown, the PMC's encroachment department, along with the building development department and respective ward offices, carried out action at several locations. Illegal concrete structures were demolished, unauthorised establishments were sealed and roadside stalls were removed.

The locations covered during the drive included:

- SB Road: Action against unauthorised encroachments along the road.

- JM Road: Action at Guru Hotel and Hong Kong Lane, where unauthorised establishments were targeted. Several shops were sealed.

- Wadgaon Sheri-Mundhwa Road: Joint action by the encroachment and building development departments under the Yerawada-Wadgaon Sheri ward office.

- Good Luck Chowk: Illegal stalls were removed and shops sealed.

- Sainath Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri: Encroachment removal drive undertaken under the Yerawada ward office.

- Mantri Market, Hadapsar: Joint action by the encroachment and building development departments.

- KK Market, Bibwewadi: Action against an unauthorised nursery.

- Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk: Encroachment removal action.

- Pandhare Mala, Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar: Joint action with the building development department.

- Warje-Karvenagar: The Sinhagad Road ward office assisted in the joint encroachment operation.

The Commissioner said the administration expected visible improvements in the city's public spaces in the coming months and stressed that the objective was to demonstrate results on the ground.

"Ultimately, everything we are doing is for the people. My job is not to give assurances but to demonstrate results through actual work," Ram said.

He acknowledged that the PMC bore 90% of the responsibility for the problem, attributing it to officials not performing their duties properly, while the remaining 10% lay with citizens involved in illegal activities. He said the administration would address internal shortcomings and prevent illegal activities from expanding.