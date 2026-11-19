Backdated Bills, Questionable Expenditure: Corruption Allegations Surface In Pune Forest Department's Miyawaki Project | Sourced

Pune: Allegations of large-scale financial irregularities have surfaced in the Pune Forest Department's ₹12.5 crore Miyawaki plantation project, with questions being raised over expenditure recorded before the actual commencement of work, procurement of plantation material and the cutting of existing trees. Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Media Department President Akshay Jain has demanded a high-level inquiry into the project, alleging that government funds were spent on paper without corresponding work being carried out at several locations.

Addressing the media at Vetal Tekdi, Jain alleged that the Forest Department submitted its proposal to the government on March 24, 2026, received approval through a Government Resolution (GR) on March 28 and was allotted approximately ₹12.5 crore on March 31. However, departmental records reportedly show that plantation-related activities, including pit digging, soil preparation and labour deployment, had already been recorded in January and February, raising questions about how the work could have been completed before the proposal was submitted and administrative approval granted.

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The project reportedly covers 68 hectares across 10 to 12 locations on hills in Pune, including Vetal Tekdi, Taljai, Ramtekdi, Parvati and other areas. According to Jain, approximately ₹10 lakh was spent on project specification boards, nearly ₹8 crore on compost fertiliser and cocopeat, and around ₹3 crore on labour and other related activities.

Jain questioned the timing of material procurement, alleging that fertilisers and cocopeat, which are required during the initial stages of plantation, were brought to the sites only recently, nearly 11 months after the work had reportedly been recorded as completed. He also alleged that specification boards were installed only after the issue was raised publicly.

Jain said, “The department has shown expenditure on work that had not actually been carried out at the sites. We are demanding details of the vehicles used to transport the material, along with challans, purchase bills and other supporting documents. The government must immediately suspend those responsible, conduct an impartial inquiry and recover the entire amount from the guilty officials.”

He further alleged that existing trees were cut despite concerns over drought conditions and questioned the need for fresh plantation in areas where trees were already present. He said the issue had been brought to the attention of the Minister, Secretary and senior forest officials in September. An RTI application was also filed to obtain project-related information, but he claimed that no satisfactory response had been received.

Forest Department officer maintains that procedures were followed

A Forest Department officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, said the controversy had emerged following differences among senior officials within the department. The officer confirmed that one official had been suspended but maintained that the project was being executed in accordance with prescribed departmental procedures.

The officer said, “The tenders were approved and the work is being carried out as per the work orders. The tender documents and official records are valid, and the prescribed procedures have been followed. The cocopeat being used has also been procured as per departmental requirements.”

On the use of water for the project, the officer said, “For irrigation, we will have to use water supplied through tankers. The water used here will not be drinking water or water meant for domestic consumption. We will use drainage and sewage water after filtering it, as it also contains minerals that are beneficial for the plants.”