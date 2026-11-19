Pune: Two Men From Goa Travel To Buy Illegal Pistols After Instagram Deal, Four Held | Sourced

Pune: An Instagram post advertising pistols for sale led to the exposure of an illegal firearms trade in Pune, with Wagholi police arresting three men and detaining a minor during a raid in the Kesanand area. Two of the arrested suspects had travelled from Goa to Pune to purchase the weapons after allegedly finalising a deal through Instagram.

Police seized four country-made pistols, four magazines and 15 live cartridges, collectively valued at ₹4,18,500, from the four suspects.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akash alias Gajya Ashok More, 21, a resident of Navratna Society in Vadgaon Sheri, Manish Dilip Fernandes, 26, and Chandreshwar Mallesh, 21, both residents of Chandor in Margao, Goa. A minor was also detained in connection with the case.

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According to the police, the operation followed a tip-off received by Police Constable Pradeep Mote while a Wagholi police team was patrolling the Kesanand area. The informant alerted him that three to four people carrying pistols were waiting on the road leading towards Jogeshwari Hill.

Acting on the information, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Shivshankar Raghu rushed to the spot and detained the four suspects. During a search, police recovered four country-made pistols, four magazines and 15 live cartridges.

During the investigation, police found that More had allegedly uploaded a post offering pistols for sale on Instagram. After coming across the post, Fernandes, from Goa, contacted him and negotiated a deal to purchase the firearms. Following the agreement, Fernandes and his associate travelled to the Kesanand area to complete the transaction.

Police also revealed that More had allegedly procured the firearms from Madhya Pradesh. A previous criminal case had been registered against him for alleged possession of a pistol.

A case has been registered at Wagholi Police Station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to establish the source of the weapons and identify others involved in the illegal supply network.