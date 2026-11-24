Marine Drive | File photo

Mumbai: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 1.15 crore in compensation to a 24-year-old Kandivali man who suffered serious brain injuries and permanent disability following a road accident on Marine Drive in 2018.

The tribunal on November 20 held the taxi driver solely responsible for the accident, noting that he had jumped a red signal while the victim was crossing the road when the pedestrian signal was green.

'Taxi Driver Showed Utter Disregard For Pedestrian Green Signal'

The tribunal rejected the insurance company's claim of contributory negligence, observing that the speeding taxi obstructed the path of Gautam Jha, then a 16-year-old student, while he was rightfully using the zebra crossing at the accident-prone Kaivalyadham signal.

Tribunal member MG Deshpande, while commenting on the matter on Friday, said, “When there is green signal for the pedestrians how the taxi is expected to come to breach the said signal? On the contrary, such act on the part of the taxi driver as suggested in the cross-examination clearly proves that it was the taxi which tried to interrupt the way of pedestrians in utter disregard to the green signal given for them."

The tribunal said that there was no reason for the taxi to obstruct the way of pedestrians when doing so was prohibited by the red signal.

Tribunal Highlights Accident-Prone Spot

Deshpande also noted that the zebra crossing opposite Kaivalyadham on Marine Drive was a notorious spot for accidents, and that many pedestrians had lost their lives there.

"The taxi driver must know this fact and should be very much vigilant, cautious and attentive, so that his vehicle should not dash any pedestrian who is crossing the road through zebra crossing," he said in the order.

Tribunal assesses extent of disability at 80%

While assessing the consequences of the accident, the tribunal observed that Jha had suffered serious setbacks at a young age, including memory loss, difficulties in pursuing his education and adverse effects on his employment and marriage prospects.

The tribunal also observed that his disability had significantly affected his abilities and future opportunities.

"Can a meritorious student like the claimant who has lost all his career, opportunities, future avenues, hope of employment and marriage avenues, be held suffering from 40% permanent disability? Certainly not," the tribunal said.

Deshpande said that Jha's disability should be considered at 80 per cent, as it affected his entire life, capacities and future.

What Happened On Marine Drive In July 2018?

The accident occurred at around 1 pm on July 1, 2018, when he and his friends were crossing Netaji Subhash Road near the Kaivalyadham signal on Marine Drive.

The pedestrian signal was green when a speeding taxi, owned by Imran Mansuri and insured by Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, reportedly hit them.

The accident left Jha with serious brain injuries and permanent disability, significantly affecting his education and future prospects.

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