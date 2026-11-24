15-Year-Old Star Batter Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes | SonySportsNetwk/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasted no time making his presence felt as the teenage batting sensation launched the 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Airlines' in the very first over of India's A clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The young left-handed batter sent the ball soaring over the boundary ropes with three back-to-back sixes, giving fans an early glimpse of his explosive batting prowess.

Sooryavanshi came out with an aggressive intent and wasted little time settling into his innings. Facing the UAE bowling attack, the youngster unleashed his power-hitting abilities, dispatching three consecutive deliveries for maximums in the opening over. His breathtaking start immediately grabbed attention, with the phrase 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Airlines' becoming a fitting description of his spectacular hitting.

15-Year-Old Star Batter Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes

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The 15-year-old has quickly established himself as one of India's most exciting young batting prospects. Known for his fearless approach and ability to take on experienced bowlers, Sooryavanshi has repeatedly demonstrated that age is no barrier when it comes to playing attacking cricket.

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