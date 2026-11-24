Shilpa Shetty Visits Gurudwara With Family On Guru Nanak Jayanti In Mumbai; Offers Prasad To Paparazzi |

Actress Shilpa Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 by visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai with her family. Accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and their children, the actress was spotted offering prayers and seeking blessings on the special day.

Dressed in a graceful pink ethnic ensemble, Shilpa embraced the festive spirit of the occasion with an understated yet elegant look. She was seen carrying a bowl of prasad as she made her way out from the Gurudwara premises, surrounded by devotees and members of her family.

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Shilpa Shetty's Pink Ethnic Look Is All Things Elegant

For her spiritual outing, Shilpa opted for a light pink sharara set featuring a printed, flared bottom with vibrant floral patterns. She paired it with a matching kurta adorned with intricate detailing along the neckline and front. A sheer pink dupatta, finished with silver striped borders and delicate embellishments, completed her traditional ensemble.

The actress kept her accessories minimal and added a pair of tinted sunglasses to her look. Her long, voluminous hair was left open in soft waves.

Shilpa Shetty Shares A Heartwarming Moment With Paparazzi

After offering her prayers, Shilpa was seen sharing prasad with the paparazzi waiting outside to photograph her. The warm gesture made for a heartening moment as the actress took a little time to share the blessings of the occasion with those around her.

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