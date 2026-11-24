Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 | FPJ

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is being celebrated on November 24, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The auspicious occasion is observed with prayers, kirtans, processions and acts of seva (selfless service). His timeless teachings of equality, compassion, honesty and humanity continue to inspire people across the world.

As devotees celebrate the occasion, here are some heartfelt Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.



25+ Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes and more