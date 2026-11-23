Shilpa Shetty Shows How To Practise One-Legged Yoga Pose For Better Balance And Flexibility |

Shilpa Shetty is giving her followers another reason to roll out their yoga mats this Monday. Known for her consistent fitness routine and love for yoga, the actress regularly shares workout videos and wellness insights on social media. This week, she introduced her followers to a variation of the traditional Ushtrasana, demonstrating how to perform One-Legged Ushtrasana, also known as Eka Pada Ushtrasana.

In her latest fitness video, Shilpa can be seen practising the asana, which combines a gentle backbend with a deep stretch and balance work. The actress also explained how the pose can benefit the body, particularly for those who spend long hours sitting or walking.

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For her workout session, Shilpa opted for a stylish yet comfortable athleisure look. She wore black hot yoga pants, paired with a fitted butter-yellow top. Keeping the styling fuss-free, she left her hair loose and swept to one side.

What Is One-Legged Ushtrasana?

Eka Pada Ushtrasana is a variation of the traditional Camel Pose. It combines spinal extension with a single-sided balance challenge, requiring coordination and body awareness. As Shilpa explained, the pose works on stability while encouraging flexibility.

The extended front leg provides a deep stretch to the hamstrings, calves and the back of the knee. This may help ease tightness associated with prolonged sitting or walking. Meanwhile, the gentle backbend opens the chest and stretches the front of the shoulders, helping counteract the effects of a slouched posture.

The asana also challenges balance and coordination, as the body needs to maintain stability with only one side grounded. With regular and mindful practice, it can help improve body awareness and spinal mobility.