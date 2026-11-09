Shilpa Shetty Demonstrates Gupta Padmasana For Better Flexibility; Know Its Benefits, Precautions And How To Do It |

Shilpa Shetty is back with her Monday motivation, and this time, the actress is encouraging fitness enthusiasts to explore the art of flexibility through an advanced yoga posture. Known for her dedication to fitness and yoga, Shilpa regularly shares workout videos and wellness tips with her followers.

In her latest video, she demonstrates Gupta Padmasana, also known as the Hidden Lotus Pose, an advanced variation of the traditional Lotus Pose.

For the session, Shilpa opted for vibrant orange hot yoga pants featuring a striking leopard print, paired with a black fitted top. She completed her workout look with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, keeping it fuss-free and comfortable for the practice.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Getting all tied up in the art of flexibility!" Alongside the demonstration, she also highlighted the benefits of the posture and shared important precautions to keep in mind while attempting it.

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Benefits Of Gupta Padmasana

According to Shilpa, practising this asana can offer several benefits:

1. The posture stretches and mobilises the hips and pelvic region, helping improve flexibility.

2. The folded-leg position gently works on the knees and ankles, provided it is performed without forcing the joints.

3. The arm position encourages a stretch across the chest, helping release tightness around the upper body.

4. Bringing the arms behind the back engages the shoulders and wrists while working on their range of motion.

5. The chest-opening movement can help counteract rounded shoulders and a hunched upper back.

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How To Do Gupta Padmasana (Hidden Lotus Pose)

1. Begin With Padmasana: Sit comfortably on your yoga mat and fold both legs into the traditional Lotus Pose, placing each foot over the opposite thigh.

2. Move Towards Your Knees: Lean forward, place your palms on the mat and carefully shift your weight to lift your hips and come onto your knees.

3. Lower Your Upper Body: Slowly bring your abdomen, chest and front body towards the mat. Rest your chin gently on the floor while keeping your neck comfortable.

4. Bring Your Hands Behind: Extend both arms behind your back and bring your palms together in a reverse prayer position, with your fingers pointing towards your head.

5. Hold The Position: Close your eyes, breathe normally and maintain the posture for 10–15 seconds, or for as long as you can comfortably manage.

6. Release Gently: Bring your palms beneath your shoulders, lift your upper body and return to a seated position. Carefully release your legs and repeat with the opposite leg placed on top.

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Precautions To Keep In Mind

Gupta Padmasana is an advanced yoga posture and should not be attempted without adequate preparation. Shilpa advises against forcing the body into the position. Anyone experiencing pain or injuries involving the hips, knees, shoulders or cervical spine should avoid practising it.