Shilpa Shetty Taps Into Viral Navratri Garba Dance Trend; Her Festive Transformation Is Unmissable |

Navratri has brought festive cheer across the country, with social media buzzing with colourful garba performances, traditional outfits and viral dance trends. From heartwarming glimpses of people celebrating together to creative reels capturing the spirit of the festival, the internet is brimming with Navratri content. One trend that has particularly caught everyone's attention features a fun outfit transition synced to the beats of a popular Gujarati garba track.

The trend sees people performing the same garba steps twice — first in their everyday clothes and then, following a musical beat drop, transforming into vibrant traditional ensembles. Joining the viral wave, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared her own take on the trend, giving her followers a glimpse of her festive transformation.

In the first part of the video, Shilpa is seen dancing in an oversized striped shirt, keeping her look casual and relaxed. However, as the music drops, she transitions into a stunning festive avatar, dressed in a vibrant pink lehenga paired with an embellished, crop-top-style halter-neck blouse.

She completes the look with statement drop earrings, a maang tikka, delicate hair jewellery and bracelets, adding a traditional touch to her glamorous ensemble. Her lively dance moves and effortless transition capture the playful spirit of the trend while embracing the colours and energy of Navratri.

With celebrities and social media users alike joining the festive fun, the trend has become a creative way to combine dance, fashion and the excitement of dressing up for garba. Shilpa's take adds a Bollywood touch to the viral craze, proving that a quick outfit change can make a festive reel all the more entertaining.