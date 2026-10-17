Zaheer Iqbal’s Cute Love Note For Sonakshi Sinha Goes Viral; Actor Tweaks Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Dialogue |

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are known for their playful chemistry and adorable social media moments, often giving fans a glimpse into their fun-filled relationship. This time, however, the couple caught attention with a sweet romantic gesture that did not involve a prank or a goofy video. Instead, Zaheer found a rather filmi way to express his love for his wife.

The couple was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai on October 17, where Zaheer’s T-shirt became the highlight of their appearance. Wearing a white T-shirt layered beneath a striped shirt, the actor sported a playful twist on Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Bollywood dialogue, “Tu hai meri Kiran.”

The T-shirt featured the words “Tu hain meri Sona,” with Sona crossed out and replaced by Kiran — a witty reference to the famous dialogue associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Darr. By turning the line into a personalised message for Sonakshi, Zaheer gave the classic dialogue a romantic spin.

Sonakshi appeared to be equally amused by the gesture. The actress was seen proudly pointing towards her husband’s T-shirt as the couple posed for the paparazzi, making the moment even more endearing. Their easy chemistry and playful interaction once again showcased the affectionate bond they share.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Chic Green Co-Ord Look

While Zaheer’s T-shirt carried the romantic message, Sonakshi made a statement with her understated yet stylish outfit. She opted for an earthy green co-ord set featuring a relaxed shirt and matching trousers. The shirt was tucked in, with its buttons left open at the neckline to reveal a dark green top underneath, creating a layered look with a plunging effect.

She accessorised the ensemble with stacked gold chains that added a touch of glamour to the earthy colour palette.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Love Story

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate civil ceremony at the actress’s Mumbai residence. The couple had reportedly been dating for seven years after meeting in 2017, and chose June 23 for their wedding because it marked the anniversary of the day they began dating.

Their marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act, and neither partner converted to the other’s religion. The private ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception at Bastian in Mumbai, attended by friends and colleagues from the film industry.