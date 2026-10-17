 Radhika Merchant Gets Surprise Birthday Celebration By Her Staff; Stuns In Polka Dots Dress For 32 B-Day Look | Videos Inside
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Radhika Merchant Gets Surprise Birthday Celebration By Her Staff; Stuns In Polka Dots Dress For 32 B-Day Look | Videos Inside

Radhika Merchant rang in her 32nd birthday on October 16 with heartwarming celebrations, and a surprise organised by her staff has now caught the internet’s attention. Videos from the special occasion show Radhika walking into a beautifully decorated space, only to be greeted with rose petals, flowers and a birthday cake arranged specially for her.

Rutunjay DUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Radhika Merchant Gets Surprise Birthday Celebration By Her Staff; Stuns In Polka Dots Dress For 32 B-Day Look | Videos Inside
Radhika Merchant Gets Surprise Birthday Celebration By Her Staff; Stuns In Polka Dots Dress For 32 B-Day Look | Videos Inside |

Radhika Merchant rang in her 32nd birthday on October 16 with heartwarming celebrations, and a surprise organised by her staff has now caught the internet’s attention. Videos from the special occasion show Radhika walking into a beautifully decorated space, only to be greeted with rose petals, flowers and a birthday cake arranged specially for her.

In the now-viral visuals, Radhika’s staff members can be seen showering her with rose petals as she enters the room. A dedicated birthday corner, decorated with flowers and featuring a ‘Happy Birthday Radhika’ message, added to the festive atmosphere. The surprise cake-cutting ceremony appeared to delight her, with Radhika visibly pleased by the thoughtful gesture.

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While the celebration offered a glimpse of the warm moment shared between Radhika and her staff, her birthday outfit also grabbed attention.

For the occasion, she opted for a black-and-white dress from Hill House, reportedly priced at ₹29,700. The outfit combined classic polka dots with delicate lace detailing, creating a look that was elegant yet playful.

The sleeveless dress featured a subtle V-neckline with slim straps and intricate white lace panels. Lace detailing along the neckline added definition to the upper half, while a broader panel around the waist and additional lace accents along the sides lent the design a distinctive finish. Its flowing, floor-length silhouette gave the ensemble an effortless, graceful appeal.

Radhika kept her accessories minimal, opting for a pair of delicate diamond stud earrings that complemented the monochrome outfit without taking attention away from its detailing.

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Earlier, Radhika was also seen celebrating her birthday with her family in visuals that circulated on social media. The staff-organised surprise added another heartwarming moment to her birthday celebrations, combining thoughtful gestures with understated fashion.

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