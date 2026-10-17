Radhika Merchant Gets Surprise Birthday Celebration By Her Staff; Stuns In Polka Dots Dress For 32 B-Day Look | Videos Inside |

Radhika Merchant rang in her 32nd birthday on October 16 with heartwarming celebrations, and a surprise organised by her staff has now caught the internet’s attention. Videos from the special occasion show Radhika walking into a beautifully decorated space, only to be greeted with rose petals, flowers and a birthday cake arranged specially for her.

In the now-viral visuals, Radhika’s staff members can be seen showering her with rose petals as she enters the room. A dedicated birthday corner, decorated with flowers and featuring a ‘Happy Birthday Radhika’ message, added to the festive atmosphere. The surprise cake-cutting ceremony appeared to delight her, with Radhika visibly pleased by the thoughtful gesture.

While the celebration offered a glimpse of the warm moment shared between Radhika and her staff, her birthday outfit also grabbed attention.

For the occasion, she opted for a black-and-white dress from Hill House, reportedly priced at ₹29,700. The outfit combined classic polka dots with delicate lace detailing, creating a look that was elegant yet playful.

The sleeveless dress featured a subtle V-neckline with slim straps and intricate white lace panels. Lace detailing along the neckline added definition to the upper half, while a broader panel around the waist and additional lace accents along the sides lent the design a distinctive finish. Its flowing, floor-length silhouette gave the ensemble an effortless, graceful appeal.

Radhika kept her accessories minimal, opting for a pair of delicate diamond stud earrings that complemented the monochrome outfit without taking attention away from its detailing.

Earlier, Radhika was also seen celebrating her birthday with her family in visuals that circulated on social media. The staff-organised surprise added another heartwarming moment to her birthday celebrations, combining thoughtful gestures with understated fashion.