Star-Studded Ambani Bash: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon And Bollywood Celebs Serve Festive Glamour On Navratri Eve | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The Ambani family celebrated the first anniversary of their luxury fashion brand, Swadesh, with a grand bash in Mumbai on October 10. The star-studded event brought together prominent names from Bollywood, fashion and entertainment to celebrate India's rich heritage of artisans and craftsmanship.

Among those in attendance were Aamir Khan and his wife, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Merchant, Gauri Khan, Ektaa Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shanaya Kapoor. Held on the eve of Shardiya Navratri, the celebration also turned into a festive fashion showcase, with celebrities stepping out in elegant ethnic ensembles that blended traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary glamour.

TAKE A LOOK:

Kriti Sanon:

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Kriti radiates festive charm in a shimmering gold kurta set layered with a vibrant, heavily embroidered multicolour printed dupatta and a statement gold bag.

Rashmika Mandanna and Shanaya Kapoor:

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Rashmika wears a rich deep-plum and gold woven saree featuring intricate borders, paired with a heavily embellished gold blouse. While Shanaya looks regal in a traditional beige and gold Anarkali suit accented with a royal blue and gold-bordered dupatta.

Ranveer Singh:

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Ranveer turns heads in a striking magenta pink brocade Nehru jacket paired with crisp white trousers and dark shoes.

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt:

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Aamir Khan keeps it casual in a terracotta-toned kurta paired with dark trousers, while Gauri complements him in a graceful, minimalist ivory sharara set.

Aditi Rao Hydari:

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Aditi embodies classic elegance in a black blouse and matching flared lehenga skirt, elevated by an elaborately embroidered monochrome drape and potli bag.

Sara Ali Khan:

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Sara turned up in a rich, vibrant blue ghaghra paired with a halter-neck blouse.