Malaika Arora Dazzles In ₹2.65 Lakh Hand-Painted 'Rasleela' Kalamkari Silk Lehenga

By: Rutunjay D | October 16, 2026
Malaika Arora embodies timeless divine luxury in the handcrafted ‘Rasleela’ Kalamkari lehenga by designer Aditi Gupta, valued at ₹265,000.
The statement lehenga is crafted in rich Tussar silk, featuring intricate hand-rendered Kalamkari scenes depicting Krishnaleela—including Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Parvat, gopis, and cowherds.
She pairs the skirt with an intricately embroidered blouse featuring a plunge V-neckline, sweet scalloped hemline, and sleeves adorned with celestial apsara motifs.
Draped over one arm is a luminous copper tissue dupatta accented with delicate dabka-embroidered cow motifs and a contrast border.
Elevating her accessory game, Malaika carries the handcrafted 'Chhaon' Cylinder Bag by The Leather Garden, priced at ₹19,900.
Her hair is pulled back into a sleek, pin-straight low ponytail with a clean center part to keep focus on the intricate neckline and neckpiece.
Her regal jewelry includes an oxidized antique silver choker necklace and matching statement shoulder-dusting earrings.
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