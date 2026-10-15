Sonam Bajwa Knows How to Ace the Saree Game with Modern Strapless Blouse And Pink Mirror-Embellished Drape

By: Rutunjay D | October 15, 2026
Sonam Bajwa looks spellbinding in an Ash Pink Draped Saree Set by luxury label valued at ₹89,500. The saree is made from georgette fabric.
Scattered shimmering sequin dots accenting the length of the drape, brings a subtle catch of light to the muted blush tone.
The hero focal point of the outfit is the strapless bandeau-style blouse, heavily embellished with intricate hand-cut mirrors and fine cutdana work.
The bandeau silhouette highlights her shoulders and collarbones, seamlessly bridging traditional drape work with contemporary glamour.
She keeps her accessories refined and minimal, pairing the ensemble with a delicate diamond choker necklace that sits elegantly against her neckline.
Her luscious dark hair is styled in a clean center part with soft, voluminous waves tumbling over her shoulders.
Her beauty look features a bronzed, luminous base, glossy nude-pink lips, and softly defined smokey eye makeup.