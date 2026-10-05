Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Love-Filled Statement For Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya With Her Casual Airport Look After Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Love-Filled Statement For Shikhar Pahariya With Her Casual Airport Look After Paris Fashion Week Appearance |

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines with her glamorous fashion appearances at Paris Fashion Week, but her latest look is winning attention for an entirely different reason. The actress was recently spotted in a casual airport ensemble featuring a playful message that appeared to be a sweet nod to her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

A picture of Janhvi posing with an IndiGo flight attendant is currently making rounds on social media. In the photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a pink camisole-style top layered with a beige pullover. However, it was the text printed across her top that caught everyone's attention: "If lost, please return to Shikhar Pahariya."

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The playful line immediately grabbed the attention of fans, with many interpreting it as Janhvi's cheeky way of expressing her affection for Shikhar. The personalised detail added a fun, romantic touch to what otherwise appeared to be a simple travel look.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Janhvi has been spotted wearing the same top. Similar pictures of the actress in the outfit surfaced on June 20, making the quirky fashion choice a recurring part of her casual wardrobe.

Janhvi's Style Switch From Paris Glam To Casual Chic

The airport appearance comes soon after Janhvi's stylish outings at Paris Fashion Week, where she delivered several fashion-forward looks. After making her BoF 500 Gala debut in an elegant off-white saree, the actress attended the Miu Miu show in a playful knit-heavy ensemble inspired by the fashion house's retro and preppy aesthetic.

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya's Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship has been the subject of public interest for several years. Reports have suggested that the two were romantically involved around 2016 before reportedly parting ways following Janhvi's Bollywood debut in 2018.

Rumours about their relationship resurfaced in 2023 after the duo began appearing together at various occasions. Since then, Janhvi has occasionally spoken about Shikhar and has affectionately referred to him as "Shikhu."