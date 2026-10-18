Kim Kardashian's Old Hollywood Glam To Taylor Swift Nod To Wedding Designer: Inside Stunning Appearances At Academy Museum Gala |

The 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and music at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17. From timeless couture and sculptural silhouettes to bold colours and dramatic detailing, the red carpet became a showcase of standout celebrity style.

Here’s a look at the celebrities who made heads turn with their glamorous appearances:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift graced the gala in an elegant, floor-length grey Dior gown from the same designer who created her wedding dress and, Travis Kelce's Suit. Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a statement embellished bow. The sophisticated silhouette added a touch of understated glamour to her red-carpet appearance. Taylor Swift also delivered a special closing performance at the star-studded event.

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Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian channelled Elizabeth Taylor in an archival 1951 Balenciaga gown. Featuring delicate lace details, a pink sash and a dramatic bow, the ensemble brought vintage Hollywood glamour to the red carpet.

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Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber embraced a romantic yet contemporary aesthetic in a pink, floor-length halter-neck gown. The back slit added a hint of drama, giving the elegant silhouette a modern edge.

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Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner made a statement in a custom Valentino black-and-white polka-dot gown. The classic print, paired with a striking silhouette, offered a playful take on high-fashion eveningwear.

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Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a dramatic cobalt-blue gown featuring a backless design and cut-out detailing. The bold colour and daring silhouette ensured her look stood out among the evening’s fashion highlights.

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Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra exuded timeless elegance in a champagne-gold Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. Its sculptural off-shoulder neckline, fluid satin draping and delicate gold detailing were complemented by a diamond necklace and glamorous makeup.

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