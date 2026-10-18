 'Beauty Queen': Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Sculptural Champagne-Gold Satin Gown At Academy Museum Gala
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Beauty Queen': Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Sculptural Champagne-Gold Satin Gown At Academy Museum Gala

'Beauty Queen': Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Sculptural Champagne-Gold Satin Gown At Academy Museum Gala

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the Annual Academy Museum Gala, bringing timeless glamour and sculptural elegance to the red carpet in a stunning Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. While A-listers embraced artistic silhouettes and dramatic couture, Priyanka stood out in a look that balanced understated luxury with distinctive design.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
'Beauty Queen': Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Sculptural Champagne-Gold Satin Gown At Academy Museum Gala
'Beauty Queen': Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Sculptural Champagne-Gold Satin Gown At Academy Museum Gala |

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the Annual Academy Museum Gala, bringing timeless glamour and sculptural elegance to the red carpet in a stunning Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. While the evening saw A-listers embrace artistic silhouettes and dramatic couture, Priyanka stood out in a look that balanced understated luxury with a distinctive design.

The actress wore a champagne-gold satin gown featuring a dramatic off-shoulder, cowl-style neckline that framed her collarbones beautifully. The fluid fabric draped elegantly across her body, creating a sculpted silhouette that followed her figure before falling into a floor-length skirt with a soft train. Delicate gold embellishments and chain-like detailing along the neckline added a subtle decorative touch without overpowering the gown’s lustrous finish.

Read Also
Zaheer Iqbal’s Cute Love Note For Sonakshi Sinha Goes Viral; Actor Tweaks Shah Rukh Khan’s...
Zaheer Iqbal’s Cute Love Note For Sonakshi Sinha Goes Viral; Actor Tweaks Shah Rukh Khan’s...

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a sparkling diamond necklace that sat close to her neck, adding just the right amount of brilliance to the warm metallic hue. A statement watch and minimal rings completed her accessories, keeping the focus on the gown’s distinctive construction.

Read Also
Mouni Roy Serves High-Fashion Edge In A Leather Trench Coat And Knit Trousers
Mouni Roy Serves High-Fashion Edge In A Leather Trench Coat And Knit Trousers

For beauty, she opted for a glamorous yet polished look, with softly defined eyes, a warm nude lip and a radiant complexion. Her dark hair was worn loose with a side part, cascading over her shoulders and complementing the gown’s romantic neckline.

Read Also
Jemimah Rodrigues Channels Sharp Power Dressing As Switzerland Tourism’s New Friendship Ambassador
Jemimah Rodrigues Channels Sharp Power Dressing As Switzerland Tourism’s New Friendship Ambassador

At an event where fashion became a form of art, Priyanka’s look offered a sophisticated take on sculptural couture.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source