'Beauty Queen': Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Sculptural Champagne-Gold Satin Gown At Academy Museum Gala |

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the Annual Academy Museum Gala, bringing timeless glamour and sculptural elegance to the red carpet in a stunning Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. While the evening saw A-listers embrace artistic silhouettes and dramatic couture, Priyanka stood out in a look that balanced understated luxury with a distinctive design.

The actress wore a champagne-gold satin gown featuring a dramatic off-shoulder, cowl-style neckline that framed her collarbones beautifully. The fluid fabric draped elegantly across her body, creating a sculpted silhouette that followed her figure before falling into a floor-length skirt with a soft train. Delicate gold embellishments and chain-like detailing along the neckline added a subtle decorative touch without overpowering the gown’s lustrous finish.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a sparkling diamond necklace that sat close to her neck, adding just the right amount of brilliance to the warm metallic hue. A statement watch and minimal rings completed her accessories, keeping the focus on the gown’s distinctive construction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mouni Roy Serves High-Fashion Edge In A Leather Trench Coat And Knit Trousers

For beauty, she opted for a glamorous yet polished look, with softly defined eyes, a warm nude lip and a radiant complexion. Her dark hair was worn loose with a side part, cascading over her shoulders and complementing the gown’s romantic neckline.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Jemimah Rodrigues Channels Sharp Power Dressing As Switzerland Tourism’s New Friendship Ambassador

At an event where fashion became a form of art, Priyanka’s look offered a sophisticated take on sculptural couture.