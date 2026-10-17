Mouni Roy Serves High-Fashion Edge In A Leather Trench Coat And Knit Trousers

By: Rutunjay D | October 17, 2026
Mouni Roy exudes effortless high-fashion edge in a chic contemporary layered look featuring rich earth tones. The centerpiece of her ensemble is an ankle-length tan-brown leather trench coat.
She layers the tailored leather outerwear over a deep chocolate brown triangle bralette top with subtle piping along the edges.
Balancing the structured leather silhouette, she pairs the coat with relaxed off-white ivory knit trousers.
The high-waisted pants feature a casual drawstring tie detail, lending a laid-back, lounge-luxe aesthetic to the outfit.
Embracing a modern minimalist approach, she skips heavy jewelry to keep full focus on the garment textures and tailored lines.
Her hair is styled in effortless, messy beach waves with subtle caramel highlights that tumble freely around her shoulders.
Her beauty direction features a soft-focus matte base, softly contoured cheekbones, defined brows, and subtle eye drama.